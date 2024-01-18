





LeBron James may have helped the Los Angeles Lakers win 127–110 over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, but there was a game he was much more excited to watch: his son Bronny’s USC game vs. Arizona.

James has attended some games this season, but Wednesday night’s USC game took place in Tucson, Ariz., meaning the Lakers star had to tune in on television.

A video captured by The Sporting Tribune’s Lauren Jones showed James jogging to the locker room right after the win, telling bystanders that he needed to go watch his son’s game.

“I have to go catch my son’s game real quick,” James said.

LeBron James after the Lakers win as he jogged to the locker room: “I have to go catch my son’s game real quick.” #Lakeshow @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/C4B8RvApup — Lauren Jones (@LoJoMedia) January 18, 2024

James’s fellow NBA star, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, attended the game in person. He sat court side to watch the highly anticipated Pac-12 contest.

Kevin Durant is here for the Arizona-USC game! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5sieKyDB2k — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 18, 2024

The young James, who is a freshman at USC, made just his second start for the Trojans after making his first one last Saturday. He struggled in that first start—making zero field goals—but he turned things around on Wednesday, scoring 11 points and leading the team with six assists. The Trojans fell 82–67 to the Wildcats.

James started his freshman season late as he was recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered at a practice in July.







