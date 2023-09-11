



LeBron James wants another Olympic gold medal.

The Lakers star witnessed a disappointing result for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, as the Americans failed to medal. The U.S. finished in fourth place after suffering losses to Lithuania, Germany and Canada. The Americans had finished seventh in the previous World Cup, in 2019 in China.

Now, James is “ready to commit” to playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Although James didn’t compete in the recent World Cup, he’s clearly unhappy with the result. To wit, James has called myriad NBA stars to recruit them to join Team USA in France next year, per Charania and Vardon.

In short, LeBron appears to be building a new iteration of the 2008 Redeem Team for 2024.

Per The Athletic, James has already spoken to a number of top names about the idea:

James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony won gold with Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With a shot to recreate one of the most memorable rosters outside of the 1992 Dream Team, it wouldn’t be surprising if James puts it all together and brings a number of superstars with him to Paris.



