





The Aces have been rolling through their regular season schedule, cruising to a league-best 29–4 record.

However, the most memorable game of the season for Las Vegas likely came on Tuesday night, when two-time league MVP A’ja Wilson popped off for 53 points in her team’s 112–100 win over the Dream. Wilson’s 53 points tied a WNBA single-game record.

Wilson hit 16 of her 23 shots from the floor and was 20-for-21 from the free throw line. She also added seven rebounds and four blocks to complete an all-around spectacular performance.

Wilson’s incredible night caught the eye of Lakers star LeBron James, who made sure to acknowledge her performance that she put on while wearing LeBron’s signature shoe, the “LeBron 20.”

“Must be the [shoes]!!!” James tweeted. “Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!!”

Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023

It was a historic night for Wilson and another great victory for the Aces, whose season won’t be complete without a WNBA title.







