ACTOR Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead inside a car in a park in Seoul.

Sun-kyun, 48, was being investigated for suspected drug use at the time of his death.

6 Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died Credit: Getty

6 Sun-kyun, 48, was being investigated for suspected drug use at the time of his death Credit: Reuters

6 Police found a man – later identified as Sun-kyun – unconscious in a car Credit: EPA

A man in his 40s was found in a car in Seoul, South Korea at 10:30 am on Wednesday, according to The Korea Times.

Police later identified the unconscious man as Sun-kyun.

Earlier in the day, police received a report from the actor’s wife that a suicide note was found at his home and they began to search for him.

Sun-kyun was being investigated on suspicion of using marijuana and other illegal drugs, the outlet reported.

He was accused of partaking in illegal drugs at the home of a high-end bar hostess multiple times since the beginning of the year.

Sun-kyun claimed that the hostess tricked him into doing the drugs, according to The Korea Times.

The actor tested negative for drugs in two recent tests, according to the outlet.

Before his death, Sun-kyun went through three rounds of police questioning, including one session that lasted 19 hours this past weekend.

The actor was seen publicly on December 23 while arriving for questioning.

Drug laws in South Korea are strict, with typical punishment lasting anywhere from six months to 14 years for repeat offenders.

‘EXTREMELY TRAGIC’

South Korean actor Sun-kyun played Dong Ik in the hit film Parasite, which won the 2020 Oscar for Best Picture.

Parasite became the first foreign language film to ever win the coveted category.

Sun-kyun won a 2021 Screen Actors Guild award for Parasite in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

In addition to Parasite, Sun-kyun was known for his work in the 2014 action film A Hard Day and the 2009 drama Paju.

He also starred in 12 episodes of the 2023 crime series Payback, playing the main character Eun Yong.

Tributes have poured in for the famed actor.

“Awful news. Lee Sun-kyun was one of the best actors working in Korean cinema. He was wonderful in Parasite. South Korea has serious problems with suicide. This is unfortunately an all too common story for many celebrities in that country,” one fan wrote.

“I just watched recently him in Payback too. This is too tragic,” another wrote.

“He was amazing in Parasite and Hard Day. This is extremely tragic,” someone else chimed in.

“Lee Sun-kyun was such a great talent in everything I’ve seen him in, but I can’t even think up any tribute because all I can think of is the tragic and heartbreaking circumstances leading up to his death and how this road is such a common story you hear from the industry,” another fan wrote.

Someone else wrote: “His performance in Parasite was phenomenal… so very sad to read about his passing. RIP Lee Sun-Kyun.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org. You can also text HOME to 741741 for Crisis Text Line.

6 Sun-kyun played Dong Ik in the hit film Parasite Credit: CJ Entertainment

6 Parasite won the 2020 Oscar for Best Picture Credit: Getty Images – Getty