UK EfW operator enfinium has signed an agreement to supply around 390 GWh of electricity per year from its Skelton Grange facility in Leeds, providing reliable, homegrown electricity.

The three-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been made with low-carbon energy and services firm ENGIE, and will begin in 2025.

ENGIE intends to deliver the energy to both residential and industrial customers.

Wayne Robertson, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer of enfinium, said: “This agreement highlights the benefits of using society’s unrecyclable waste to generate reliable, homegrown energy to power British homes and businesses. We are delighted our new state-of-the-art Skelton Grange facility will be contributing to energy security and economic growth when it becomes operational later this year.”

Graham Oxley, Chief Commercial Officer at ENGIE Supply UK, said: “Securing reliable power from sustainable sources for our customers is core to what we do. We’re pleased to partner with enfinium, enabling us to deliver stable and reliable energy whilst reducing unrecyclable waste being sent to landfill.”

The EfW operator’s Skelton Grange facility, due to be operational from summer 2025, will be strategically significant for decarbonising waste in West Yorkshire and the wider region. Once operational, it will divert up to 410,000 tonnes of unrecyclable waste from emissions-intensive landfill every year. The Aire Valley Heat and Power Network has also been awarded £19.5 million in funding from the Government’s Green Heat Network Fund to harness waste heat from enfinium’s Skelton Grange facility to offer reliable, sustainable heating.

The construction of the site has provided a boost to the local economy with an investment of over £500m in its development. Over 400 jobs have been created during the construction phase and, once operational, the facility will provide over 40 high-quality full-time roles.