Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville scored for the first time since the opening day of the season

Leeds United moved up to sixth place in the Championship as they edged past struggling Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville’s cool finish gave Leeds an early lead as the hosts dominated the first half against the goal-shy R’s.

Both sides found it hard to create any decent chances until the final 15 minutes when Patrick Bamford had a shot saved while Pascal Struijk also went close.

Rangers could have salvaged a point with three minutes left but Illan Meslier saved a point-blank effort from Lyndon Dykes with his chest.

The night got worse for QPR in stoppage time when goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was sent off for a tackle on Bamford as he went through on the edge of the box – although replays showed Begovic did not make contact with the striker.

After the game R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth said he had verification from both players that there was no contact and he hoped the red card would be overturned.

The loss extends QPR’s winless run to five games as they remain in the Championship relegation zone.

Summerville’s first goal since the opening day of the season came after some good work down the left by Georginio Rutter to set up the Dutchman, whose neat touch took him round his marker before he found the bottom corner.

Joe Rodon should have doubled the lead three minutes later as he got on the end of Summerville’s corner at the back post, but his header was off target while Summerville saw a close-range effort blocked on the line.

Rutter was a constant threat for Leeds down the left as they had the lion’s share of the possession but struggled to pick the right final pass to get through QPR’s defence.

Jaidon Anthony had a shot blocked after the break as the game threw up few good chances – Rangers’ first attempt on goal came after 66 minutes when Ilias Chair’s low effort from 25 yards was gathered by Meslier.

Bamford had a shot well saved and Dan James’ deflected shot was palmed over from the resulting corner kick. Struijk then skied an effort from inside the six-yard box from the following corner.

Despite offering little during the game QPR will be unhappy with how it ended – first through Dykes’ miss and then with Begovic’s red card, which you would expect the Londoners will appeal against.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Leeds:

“I’m really happy and really pleased and I told the lads in the dressing room that today I’m really proud.

“When the confidence level is not there like it was before, to grind out a result is never champagne or football fireworks, it’s always hard work.

“To bring this tight lead over the line and be there again with a clean sheet and answer a disappointing loss with a win is fantastic.”

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth:

“We’ve had a couple of collapses in my time so resilience wise I’m very proud of the boys.

“They gave everything, I asked for a bit more output, bit more of the committed work rate, I haven’t seen enough of that this season and we have that tonight. I think we will finish way higher than what people think.

“He (Begovic) does not touch him (Bamford). I’ve had verification from both players that there’s no contact.

“Patrick’s a great lad and he’s just jumped out the way and the referee has seen it as he thought he caught him. We may be able to get it overturned, I don’t know.”