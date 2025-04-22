Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke said he planned to rip up his usual celebration plans of “cake and coffee on the sofa” in order to revel in Leeds United’s return to the Premier League like a “fire beast.”

The league leaders were promoted to the top-flight after their 6-0 win over Stoke City on Monday afternoon was later followed by Burnley’s win over third-placed Sheffield United, meaning Chris Wilder’s side could no longer finish in the top two. Burnley’s win also confirmed their return to the Premier League after they were relegated last season.

Farke, who had come close to promotion at the end of the last campaign when Leeds were beaten by Southampton in the Championship playoff final at Wembley, was in the mood for a party following his team’s big win at Elland Road.

“I normally celebrate with cake and coffee on the sofa because I’m at an age where I’m pretty tired after a game if I’m honest,” he said before Burnley’s win at Turf Moor.

Daniel Farke will hope Leeds United can buck the recent trend of promoted sides being relegated from the Premier League at the first time of asking. Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

“If there is something major to celebrate, I’m not sure. If I have to back one side to go to Burnley and get a win it’s Chris Wilder’s boys. This league is crazy and I’m just willing to celebrate when it’s just really done.

“This was a major step. If there’s something to celebrate maybe today and one of the next days believe me I will be a fire beast, there will be some other drinks. Normally I like to speak about the next training session but I will be the first on the table.”

Leeds and Burnley will battle for the Championship title across the last two games of the season. Leeds host Bristol City on Monday and finish the season away to Plymouth Argyle, while Burnley travel to play Queens Park Rangers before hosting Millwall.

The victory on Sunday moved Leeds’ tally up to 94 points, bettering that managed by Marcelo Bielsa’s 2020 champions.

Editor’s Picks



2 Related

“I think it’s an impressive achievement, to be on 94 points is the best points tally this club has had in any season,” Farke said.

“Eighty-nine goals are right up there too and still two games to play. It’s just more or less a reward for what the lads have done this year, outstanding consistency, we’re so hard to beat, scoring goals for fun, creating so many chances. The lads are playing really well and doing really well.

“The most important thing is the position in the league and our biggest aim is to get promoted. We will just celebrate when it’s done. What we have achieved with hard work and proper football is second to none.”