Leeds United and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League after Scott Parker’s side beat third-placed Sheffield United on Monday.

Leeds moved on to 94 points via a 6-0 win over Stoke City on Monday afternoon, before Burnley’s 2-1 victory at Turf Moor put them on 94 as well and ensured Sheffield United could no longer better their rivals’ tally.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“I’m speechless. All that hard work this season,” said Burnley captain Josh Brownhill, who scored both of his team’s goals on Monday. “We’ve been written off so many times, people calling us boring. We’ve bored our way to the Premier League.

“It takes a whole team. It’s not just a back four, a goal keeper, it takes everybody. I don’t think a lot of the lads will sleep. I’m so buzzing for the lads that haven’t played Premier League football.”

The victories ensure another two U.S.-owned clubs will enjoy the estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million that comes with a place in England’s top tier.

Leeds is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises group, members of whom include American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Red Bull, the energy drink company whose other soccer interests include owning Leipzig in Germany, bought a minority stake in the club last May.

Burnley, meanwhile, has been majority-owned since 2020 by the ALK Capita investment group. The New York group is fronted by U.S. businessman Alan Pace and counts former NFL star J.J. Watts as a notable shareholder.

After clinching promotion, Watt posted on social media: “WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE!!!!!!!! Come On Burnley!!!!!”

Getty Images

With two games remaining, the Championship title will be decided between Leeds, who host Bristol City and finish the season away to Plymouth Argyle, and Burnley, whose remaining games include a road trip to Queens Park Rangers and a home match with Milwall.

Sheffield United are assured of a spot in the Championship playoffs along with Sunderland and two other sides for the remaining spot in the Premier League.

The race for the automatic promotion spots has been typically competitive this season, but a run of three straight defeats for Sheffield United in the first half of April spelled the end of their challenge.

Burnley have leaned on their miserly defence to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after they were relegated, along with Sheffield United, last season. Leeds dropped to the second tier in 2022-23 and lost the Championship playoff final at Wembley to Southampton in May 2024.

Scott Parker’s Burnley conceded only 15 goals in 44 games and he has now achieved promotion to the Premier League with three clubs having also taken Fulham and Bournemouth up.

“This one feels more special. I’ve had some bumps in the road as a manager. I decided to take a year out and come in to this knowing there was a big challenge ahead. I’m relieved and happy,” Parker said.

Joel Piroe scored a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes for Leeds at a raucous Elland Road and added another before halftime as the hosts stormed 5-0 ahead by the interval.

“Very proud. A lot of positives. The celebrations are amazing. We’ve worked all year for this,” Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu said. “Not to put a dampener on it, we’ve still got another target we want to achieve, so we’re going to enjoy tonight and then we’re going to try and do the full thing.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.