31 min Brooks is struggling and might not be able to continue. Share

30 min “The ESPN+ feed I am watching has the audio slightly ahead of the video action, so, for example, I heard the crowd roar before I saw the Saints score,” writes Andrew Bartlett. “No bueno, especially as I want Leeds to win.” Out-of-sync commentary is one of the most annoying things in the entire world. I’m disappointed it hasn’t been mentioned in any election manifestos. Share

29 min Brooks needs treatment to his shoulder after falling awkwardly. That allows the two managers to give an impromptu teamtalk. Share

27 min Walker-Peters wins a corner for Southampton, who’ve had a pep in their step since Armstrong’s excellent goal. Leeds break from the corner, four on two, but Gray’s pass goes astray. That was a chance. Share

26 min “As a Liverpool fan, I was very impressed at Southampton’s style of play at Anfield in the EFL Cup this season,” says Neil Waters. “Easily better than half the Premier League. Russell Martin seems to be the next great manager who was an average footballer.” They’re all the rage these days. Share

Smallbone found a bit of space between the lines and poked a simple pass behind the Leeds defence. Armstrong made an excellent run behind Gruev, just right of centre, and drove the ball emphatically across Meslier. The defending wasn’t great – Leeds’ defensive line was horribly wonky – but Armstrong finished beautifully. Share

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Southampton (A Armstrong 24) Southampton have had an even better opening now! Share

21 min This is a pretty cagey game. Leeds have been the better team but Southampton had the best opening when Armstrong got away in the 11th minute. Share

19 min Summerville zips infield from the left, plays a one-two with Gruev and tries to put Gnonto through on goal with an angled pass. It’s cut out on the edge of the area by Bednarek, and a good thing too for Southampton. Share Updated at 10.20 EDT

17 min Gnonto is in a bit of pain after being kneed in the rump by Stephens. I don’t think it was deliberate, but Gnonto felt it. In other news, the sun has come out at Wembley barely 20 minutes after a biblical shower. Share

16 min It’s an even game now. Southampton have come to the party and woken up and settled into their work. Share

15 min “Saints are canny all the same, staying calm, drawing Leeds’ early fire, seeing what they can do when Leeds tire,” says Jeremy Boyce. “Leeds need to channel their inner Bielsa and hope that Saints don’t channel their inner Channon/Le Tissier.” Channon you say? Share

13 min Smallbone’s curling free-kick from 25 yards is pushed behind by the diving Meslier, a camera-friendly but essentiallly comfortable save. Meslier comes for the resulting corner, doesn’t get there and is relieved to the see ball flash across the face of goal. Share

11 min Southampton enjoy their first extended spell of possession – and almost take the lead. Fraser plays an excellent first-time pass to release Armstrong on the left side of the area. His cutback towards Smallbone is crucially cut out at the near post by Rodon; the ball rebounds to Armstrong, whose snapshot is blocked. Share

8 min Rutter dances into the area and is well challenged by Bednarek. Southampton can’t get out. Share

7 min Gnonto shoots straight at McCarthy from 20 yards after a sharp Leeds move. I thought he was fouled just before shooting but the referee disagreed. Leeds have started well; Southampton haven’t started at all. Share

7 min Summerville is fouled 25 yards from goal on the left wing. He takes it himself, curling the free-kick beyond the far post. Rodon heads back across goal and a Southampton defender clears. Share Updated at 10.07 EDT

4 min Leeds have had most of the ball in the first few minutes. Gray moves forward from right-back, cuts inside and drives a low left-foot shot from 25 yards. McCarthy watches it go harmlessly wide. Share

1 min Peep peep! Leeds’ Joel Piroe has the first kick of the playoff final. Leeds are kicking from right to left as we watch. Share

A reminder of the teams, who as I type are getting drenched during the pre-match formalities Leeds (4-2-3-1) Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Substitutes: Cooper, Anthony, Shackleton, James, Byram, Darlow, Gelhardt, Roberts, Fernandez. Southampton (4-3-3) McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Brooks, A Armstrong, Fraser.

Substitutes: Manning, Adams, Stewart, Lumley, Bree, Rothwell, Sulemana, Edozie, Charles. Referee John Brooks. Share

It’s pouring down at Wembley, with a chance of thunderstorms during the game. Buy a few shares in shots from outside the box. Share

Just one more thing “Watching Leeds in the playoffs reminds me of Colombo: we know it’ll end in defeat, but the joy is in finding out how we’ll throw it away this time,” says Alex Adams. “Leeds never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity at Wembley. But I live in hope that we’ll break that hex today.” Share

Team news Both teams are unchanged from the second leg of the semi-final, which makes this a very easy entry to write. Patrick Bamford hasn’t made the Leeds bench. Share Updated at 09.29 EDT

“Spoiler alert: Nasty Leeds fan here,” says Jeremy Boyce. “Everything crossed it goes our way, but hats off to Saints if it’s they who make it, they are a class act and have already beaten us twice this season. May the better team win, and the other one join them very soon.” Share

