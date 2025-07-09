Lefty billionaire Michael Bloomberg is back in the spotlight, exploiting the disastrous Texas floods to blow a gasket over arguably his most obsessive political issue — you guessed it — climate change. [emphasis, links added]

The anti-American energy media mogul belched out a new op-ed on Bloomberg Opinion, pontificating how “The Texas Floods Were Made Worse by Climate Denialism.” No, he wasn’t kidding.

Bloomberg railed about how “[t]he scientific evidence is clear that the more frequent extreme weather we are experiencing is being driven by climate change — and that it’s only going to get worse.”

Of course, the Texas floods that killed over 100 people couldn’t just be the result of a natural disaster without shoehorning climate politics into it, right?

But Bloomberg channeled his dubious eco-scare porn to instigate political backlash against Texas’s elected leaders:

“[Texas elected officials] owe [the victims’ families] a sincere commitment to righting their deadly wrong, by tackling the problem they’ve turned their backs on for too long: climate change.”

JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy blasted Bloomberg for his outrageously tone-deaf political hot take in comments to MRC Business.

“It’s sad to see radical climate activists like Michael Bloomberg trying to exploit the tragic Texas flooding to advance its political agenda.”

As Milloy analyzed, “Just for the record: This area of Texas is known for flash floods, extreme rainfall is not correlated with emissions, and there hasn’t even been any ‘global warming’ over the past five days.”

But Bloomberg clearly saw an opportunity to use the deaths of Texans to drag the climate boogeyman back into the national conversation.

“The refusal to recognize that climate change carries a death penalty is sending innocent people, including far too many children, to early graves,” he spewed.

Bloomberg then — along with other media talking heads — ridiculously tried to blame the Texas floods as being an indirect result of President Donald Trump gutting bloated government waste on climate activist pet projects and undoing absurd eco-regulations on the U.S. economy:

The Trump administration has erased the words ‘climate change” — and critical climate data and information — from government websites, as if the problem could be wished away. It is attempting to roll back the Environmental Protection Agency’s obligation to fight climate change.

Milloy pointed out that the “National Weather Service was sufficiently staffed and issued warnings in time for local officials to be aware of the risks.”

The NWS’s X account was issuing warnings to Texas residents from Thursday, July 3, into the wee hours of Friday, July 4.

Milloy concluded that an “[i]nvestigation will show how the warning system failed and improvements will be made. We should pray for the families and condemn the climate ambulance chasers.” No kidding.

Bloomberg even tried to make the tragedy a Get-Out-The-Vote platform:

There is much more that our governments can be doing to protect us — and our children and theirs — from the worsening effects of climate change. But for that to happen, all of us need to make our voices heard, and our votes count.

Despicable.

This behavior is par for the course for Bloomberg — worth a whopping $104.7 billion — who has proven to have more of an affinity for advancing his political interests than the less affluent.

After all, this is the same billionaire who pledged at least $1 billion to wipe out America’s entire coal industry in the name of Gaia, which would undoubtedly obliterate the jobs of the 42,600 workers employed in that sector.

No one should be under any illusions. Bloomberg is obsessed with advancing his political agenda more than he’ll ever be with taking up the causes of the plebeians. And it’s not even close.

Read more at Newsbusters