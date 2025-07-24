Advocates outline priorities under new ECCC framework for implementing the right

OTTAWA/TRADITIONAL, UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHNAABEG PEOPLE — Following a landmark ruling from the International Court of Justice and changes to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, people in Canada have new legal rights to a healthy environment. A coalition of justice, health and environmental groups are calling on Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin to fully implement the landmark 2023 Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) amendments recognizing — for the first time in Canadian law — the right to a healthy environment.

In a hand-delivered letter to Minister Dabrusin, Ecojustice, Breast Cancer Action Quebec, Canadian Environmental Law Association, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, the David Suzuki Foundation, and Environmental Defence call on the Minister to protect the right to a healthy environment based on the new implementation framework published last week and Canada’s international legal obligations. The right under CEPA gives the government a strong foundation for defending and advancing Canada’s national interest in a healthy environment.

The groups are urging Minister Dabrusin to put these new tools to work: starting with strong action on plastics and PFAS, upholding environmental justice legislation, and ensuring adequate funding for these priorities as Ottawa looks to reduce expenditures in the next federal budget.

The right to a healthy environment was recognized for the first time in federal law in June 2023 under Bill S-5 – the first significant amendments to CEPA, Canada’s cornerstone environmental legislation, in more than two decades. The amendments required the federal Minister to publish an implementation framework setting out how the right to a healthy environment (R2HE) will be considered in the administration of CEPA.

This framework reinforces Canada’s commitment to transparency in upholding the rights of all people living in Canada, and the groups say it will be important for future decision documents to clearly set out how the right to a healthy environment has been considered. It also recognizes the government’s obligation to respect Indigenous rights, including the inherent right of self-government, and for CEPA to align its decision-making with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The groups say they will continue to advocate for stronger legislation protecting the right and improvements to the implementation framework. Integrating a rights-based approach to environmental protection has never been more important, as Canada confronts complex geopolitical and economic challenges, and interrelated ecological crises.

Dr. Elaine MacDonald, Ecojustice Healthy Communities Program Director, said:

“With this final step in the integration of the right to a healthy environment into CEPA, I am calling on Minister Dabrusin to be a strong voice at the Cabinet table, upholding and advocating for the right of all individuals to a healthy environment as the Carney government moves forward with nation-building projects.”

Naoual Laaroussi, Breast Cancer Action Quebec Communications and Partnerships Coordinator, said:

“A true right to a healthy environment must mean real protections for those who are most exposed – including women, Indigenous and racialized communities, and those living near polluting industries. This framework is a crucial step, but it must now be backed by ambitious actions to reduce toxic exposures and address long-standing environmental injustices.”

Theresa McClenaghan, Executive Director and Counsel, Canadian Environmental Law Association, said:

“Canada is at an important juncture in terms of creating economic certainty and growth. We need to ensure that our regulatory and policy framework are working to ensure the protection of our environment and health.”

Jane McArthur, Toxics Program Director, Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), said:

“In many First Nations and communities across Canada, the health impacts of pollution are evident every day. Industrial activities that release toxic substances have left a legacy of cancer, autoimmune conditions, hormone disruption, and mental health struggles. That’s why the right to a healthy environment matters and why it must go beyond words on paper. Physicians, their patients, and all people in Canada are counting on Minister Dabrusin to act now and use every available tool to uphold this right and protect our air, water, and soil.”

Lisa Gue, Manager, National Policy, the David Suzuki Foundation, said:

“Everyone in Canada has the right to a healthy environment, as recognized by a UN resolution and the amended Environmental Protection Act. Now we need to see this in action: we need the federal government to follow through on concrete measures to protect this human right. This starts with defending Canadian environmental standards, and strengthening action to limit pollution.”

Cassie Barker, Environmental Defence Senior Program Manager, Toxics, said:

“People in Canada have the right to clean air and a healthy, less toxic future, and we’ll need Minister Dabrusin to make our environmental rights a reality with stronger rules that hold polluters accountable.”

About

Ecojustice uses the power of the law to defend nature, combat climate change and fight for a healthy environment. Its strategic, public interest lawsuits and advocacy lead to precedent-setting court decisions, law and policy that deliver lasting solutions to Canada’s most urgent environmental problems. As Canada’s largest environmental law charity, Ecojustice operates offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax.

Breast Cancer Action Quebec (BCAQ) is a feminist, environmental health organization working to eliminate the environmental and social causes of breast cancer and other chronic illnesses. Through education, advocacy, and community-based action, BCAQ addresses the links between environmental toxins, health inequities, and systemic injustice. The organization is committed to primary prevention and to building a healthier, more just world for all.

The Canadian Environmental Law Association was established in 1970, is a provincial legal aid clinic under Ontario law providing legal assistance to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and groups experiencing environmental problems who are otherwise unable to afford legal representation. Potential clients come to CELA seeking legal assistance with respect to problems caused by the creation, use, or release of toxic substances in their communities. Our assistance to them may come in the form of summary advice, legal representation, law reform advocacy, or community outreach. CELA has a long history participating in the review of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) and responding to implementation activities related to CEPA Part 5 pertaining to Toxic Substances.

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) is a physician-directed non-profit organization working to secure human health by protecting the planet. Since its founding in 1994, CAPE’s work has achieved substantial policy victories in collaboration with many partners in the environmental and health movements. From coast to coast to coast, the organization operates throughout the country with regional committees active in most provinces and all territories.

The David Suzuki Foundation works through science and education to protect the diversity of nature and our quality of life now, and for the future.

Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

