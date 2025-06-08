The B.C. Lions have kicked off their CFL season with a concert by legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

The 35-minute performance came before the Lions hosted the Edmonton Elks in their first game of the season.

Snoop Dogg performed several of his hits, including “P.I.M.P.,” “Gin and Juice,,” and “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” plus abbreviated versions of songs he has featured on, such as Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.”

Fans cheer as Snoop Dogg performs before the Edmonton Elks and the B.C. Lions play a CFL football game. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

The 53-year-old musician came dressed for the occasion, wearing a B.C. Lions jersey with the number 20 and “Snoop Dogg” on the back over his black hoodie.

He closed the set by signing several footballs and passing them out to fans in the crowd before making a heart with his hands and walking off the stage.

Snoop Dogg shoots fake money as he performs. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press)

Big concerts have become an annual tradition for the Lions. Last year, the team launched its season with a performance by rapper 50 Cent that drew an announced crowd of 53,788.