Essential info: Price: $99.99/£89.99 Model number: 75403 Number of pieces: 1048 Dimensions: 7.5 x 7 x 6 inches (19 x 18 x 16cm) Recommended age: 10+

The previous Grogu model — or “The Child”, as Lego simply called it — is now retired and it’s time for a new one. This time, Lego has decided to step away from doing a singular Grogu; after all, it couldn’t be too similar to the last model. Instead, we’ve got a model of Grogu that sits inside a brick-built hover pram. The pram will be instantly recognizable if you’ve ever seen an episode of Disney Plus‘ “The Mandalorian” — the trouble is, it completely dominates the set.

It’s not the most entertaining build as a result, with much of your time being spent building a strange, white, rounded object. It’s worth it when it’s finished since it looks the part, but it’s just a shame that the build isn’t a little more interesting.

Still, Grogu himself is as adorable as ever, and there are plenty of nice extras in this build which makes it a worthwhile buy for any Lego Star Wars fan. One of several new Star Wars sets released so far in 2025, this set is a strong contender for a place in our best Lego Star Wars sets — and it’s left me excited about what else Lego has in store throughout the rest of the year.

If you want more top Lego content, you should check out our Lego Star Wars deals hub and our Best Lego space sets and best Lego Marvel sets guides. But, scroll down below to see what exactly what I thought of the Lego Grogu and Hover Pram set.

It’s slightly disappointing that Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram has a few stickers. Since the instructions are split into two, it’s a good set to build as a pair. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram review: Build

Grogu and the Hover Pram are two separate builds

The Hover Pram is underwhelming to build but looks great when finished

Grogu is a fun build with moving parts

Piecing together Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram is split, somewhat expectedly, into two parts. There’s Grogu himself, and of course, the Hover Pram. Each part of the build comes with its own instruction booklet, meaning you can build each one entirely independently from the other. Or, if you enjoy building with a friend or family member, you can tackle half each.

Or at least, attempt to. The trouble is the set — and piece count — is dominated by the hover pram, which took approximately twice as long to build as Grogu did. It’s to be expected: Grogu needs to fit inside the pram, so of course it needs to be bigger than him. I’m just not sure it’s really worth the extra pieces and price tag. Part of me wishes we’d simply gotten a smaller Grogu model instead.

Image 1 of 4 Building Grogu: After finishing bag one of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building Grogu: After finishing bag two of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building Grogu: After finishing bag three of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building Grogu: After finishing bag four of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Grogu is a joy to build, and for such a tiny model, he’s packed with great features. The ears can move up and down, allowing them to provide some sense of expression to the brick-built creature. His arms move too, thanks to cogs on his reverse that can be turned to move them up and down. And the fingers have been designed in such a way that they can easily grip onto objects. Since the build comes with a silver ball and a blue frog-like creature, Grogu’s ability to grip is a must.

The pram itself is well constructed, and some nice techniques have been employed to get a perfectly rounded shape. It’s just a shame that, as a mass of white, it’s not all that interesting, and it doesn’t do anything. You can’t even lift the canopy up and down like you might be able to in a real pram.

Image 1 of 6 Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag five of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag six of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag seven of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag eight of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag nine of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) Building the Hover Pram: After finishing bag 10 of Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram review: Design

Information plaque and minifigure

Can be used for imaginative play and stand-alone display

Grogu fits securely in the pram

Despite my reservations about the hover pram, however, there’s no denying that it looks fantastic once Grogu is placed inside it. He sits in it perfectly and feels secure: It’s clear a lot of thought has gone into how to make it easy to insert and remove Grogu without any fuss while still ensuring he’s securely in place.

The model is undoubtedly Grogu and is much more reminiscent of The Mandalorian than the standalone The Child model released back in 2020. As good as that model was — and significantly bigger than this version of Grogu — it might have been mistaken for Yoda once it was stood on a shelf. There’s no chance of that here, thanks to the hover pram. And despite the difference in stature, dare I say this model looks significantly better and more Grogu-like, perhaps down to the model’s large, shining eyes.

Grogu with Hover Pram comes with a display stand and it even features a UCS-style information plaque providing details about him. Despite this being a 10+ age-rated set, it straddles the line between play and display. Kids could easily use Grogu for imaginative play, but this set absolutely won’t look out of place in a grown-up Lego Star Wars display alongside actual UCS sets. As a nice touch, there’s even a tiny minifig-scale version of Grogu alongside a miniature pram to stand next to the plaque.

Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram comes with a UCS-style informational plaque. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Should you buy Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram?

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian and love Grogu (who doesn’t?), then there’s a lot to love about this set. Even if you have the previously released set of The Child, this version is different enough that it warrants another purchase — particularly if you’re a Lego Star Wars collector.

My only reservation is the focus on the pram. An awful lot of bricks are used up in building that white bassinet, with Grogu himself only making up around a third of the piece count or less. If there was an option to buy Grogu by himself for a fraction of the cost, I’d jump on that option without hesitation. Unfortunately, you’ve no choice but to buy the set as a whole.

Grogu’s ears can move up and down to change his expression. (Image credit: Kim)

Other sets to consider

Sorry, Grogu lovers: this is the only current set with a brick-built Grogu that you’re going to find. If you want to splash the credits and love massive builds, The Razor Crest UCS is a fantastic choice: Not only does it come with a minifigure Grogu but you get to build Mando’s ship in all its glory (out of 6,187 pieces, no less).

If you want something a little less pricey, we really like the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama: It’s a fun display set based on The Phantom Menace, designed with adult builders in mind. For the kids, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter is a great little ship to whizz through the air, and it won’t break the bank either.