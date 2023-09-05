LEGOLAND is set to close one of its most popular rides by the end of the month.

The Windsor theme park confirmed on its social media that it would be shutting down for good.

They wrote on Facebook: “Calling all Vikings! It is time to lay down your oars and say a fond farewell to Viking River Splash.

“Join the LEGO® Viking fleet one last time and make your last voyage before Monday 25th September, after which the ride becomes part of Viking history.”

The theme park hasn’t said why it will be closing, or whether another ride will be replacing it.

A spokesperson said there would be some “awesome updates and exciting plans” coming up for the area.

However, guests were left gutted by the news, with many saying it was loved by their kids.

One wrote: “Oh no, that’s my favourite ride in the park!

Another said: “That’s such a shame. It’s my boy’s favourite ride.”

A third agreed: “That’s a real shame it’s the only ride at Legoland my kids love.”

The Viking River Splash, a water rapids ride, first opened in 2007.

It explains on the website: “Join the Viking fleet and prepare for a thrilling adventure on the Viking River Splash!

“Set sail through uncharted waters as you surge downstream in a fantasy Viking world created by millions of LEGO bricks.”

The ride is popular with older kids, as guests need to be at least 1.1m to ride.

Fans of the wet ride have until September 25 to make the most of the ride.

And Legoland revealed a number of limited edition pop badges at the park commemorating the Viking River Splash ride, which guests can find on staff lanyards.

There is some good news, as Legoland has a brand new ride opening next month.

The new Lego Adventure Golf attraction will open in Windsor on October 7.

And set to open next year is Legoland’s £35million Woodland-themed holiday village.