Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Righto, that’s us done for now. Stick with us for the Charity Shield, our blog of which will be live shortly, and check back here or on the site for our report from the KP. Otherwise, though, thanks for your company and comments; peace out. Updated at 09.23 EDT

Goodness me, Daniel Farke has picked Archie Gray, aged 17, Eddie’s great nephew and born in 2006 – ! – for Leeds’ match against Cardiff City, who welcome back Aaron Ramsey, aged 32. Updated at 09.29 EDT

And more to read:

And more Prutton!

Forgive me for I forgot to note that Sky’s coverage is being hosted by David Prutton. Sadly, his total loss of swede when playing for Southampton against Arsenal is absent from YouTube, so we’ve to settle for this:

Dewsbury-Hall thinks his side dominated the ball for most of the game, but couldn’t take their chances. Winks, meanwhile, says he’s exhausted, citing the nine minutes added time, and that at half-time he told the ‘Kee” he’d score if he kept shooting. Maresca, meanwhile, has asked that he get into dangerous areas – “them pockets” – and Winks rhapsodises his style of playing as something instrumental in persuading him to join the club.

Today’s biggest story, though, comes from Melbourne.

I enjoyed that; of course I did. I’m not certain the Champo is the best league in football, but it’s definitely in the top one.

That Beckham goal I mentioned:

FULL TIME: Leicester City 2-1 Coventry City A huge roar greets the final whistle; Leicester take three crucial points, thanks to two belting goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

90+10 min Wright, who’s looked useful, charges at the Leicester defence, but a desperate challenge from Choudhury does just about enough to poke the ball away from him.

90+9 min Kelly sticks a ball into the box, Faes gets it away, and Leicester are almost there.

90+9 min Leicester counter with Dewsbury-Hall – his ball-carrying has been good today – but his pass to Iheanacho, in space inside him, is far too heavy.

90+7 min If, as looks likely, Coventry leave the KP with a defeat, they needn’t feel despondent. They’ve played really well today, and it’s taken two tremendous goals to relieve them of the points. Most sides they’ll face this season won’t be capable of doing what Leicester have done.

90+6 min Coventry, though, haven’t given up and they progress down the the right, Van Ewijk diddling winks and crossing well from the right … but Vestergaard humps clear.

90+4 min It’s only one game, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks good enough to boss it at this level. He’s never previously bagged a brace, but with orders to attack the box, there’s no reason to think he won’t do so again soon, and his two finishes were fantastic.

90+3 min Apologies, I forgot to note that Leicester send Choudhury on for McAteer, whose performance was promising.

90+3 min What price Hermansen’s save from Wright now?

90+2 min Palmer, who’s played really well, is replaced by Sakamoto, making his Coventry debut.

90+2 min Winks is late on Wright and is booked.

90 min We’ll have nine added minutes; good.

89 min Sheaf is booked for scything through someone, in the excitement I didn’t see who, then Palmer is late on Hermansen and also booked.

WHAT A GOAL! Leicester City 2-1 Coventry City (Dewsbury-Hall 87) This is exactly what Maresca wants to see – no wonder he’s pogoing away down the touchline. His side move the ball right then work it back across the park, Mavididi, who’s had a really good debut, taking a pass from Dewsbury-Hall and poking a cunning return through Thomas’s legs … for Dewbsury-Hall to sweep a left-footed free-kick-style finish – think David Beckham v Spurs on the final day of 98-99 – into the the far top corner! Brilliant! He has saved his side here! 2-1 Leicester City v Coventry City. Photograph: Paul Currie/Shutterstock Updated at 09.01 EDT

86 min Now here come Coventry again, a bouncing ball moving from Wright to Gooden back to Wright who, on halfway, takes a trrrific touch, holds off Doyle, and punishes a fine rising shot that Wilson tips brilliantly against the bar and out!

84 min Yup, Iheanacho has changed and is changing this game, teasing Kelly and Latibeaudierre on the right of the box before he’s eventually crowded out, Dewsbury-Hall arriving on the scene to wrap a curler around the far post and into the side-netting.

83 min Faes strides forward and knocks off to Iheanacho then keeps going, only just unable to collect Dewsbury-Hall’s slide-rule pass into his stride down the blind side of the Coventry defence.

82 min Nice again from Leicester, who works the ball from centre to right, McAteer standing up a cross that Mavididi can only head wide. Iheanacho has made a difference.

81 min On the touchline, Maresca celebrated his side’s goal in the grand manner. He’ll know that it’ll take time for his methods to settle, and also that his side can afford to drop a few points in the meantime, given how many they have to play. But momentum is crucial, and a home defeat to local rivals is no way to start a tenure.

80 min Both sides think they can win this…

78 min Here comes Dewsbury-Hall again, outside the box, dead centre, feinting a shot, moving across his man to create the shooting angkle, and lashing one just over the bar. Suddenly, the game done changed.

GOAL! Leicester City 1-1 Coventry City (Dewsbury-Hall 77) Mavididi escapes Thomas but with a neat turn having drawn his man in, and though he has to go back infield because he’s no support in front, Winks arrives onto the ball and punches a firm pass into the path of Praet … whose first time cross is superb and superbly met, Dewsbury-Hall punishing a fine header down into the far corner. That’s a lovely, lovely goal. Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City. Photograph: Paul Currie/Shutterstock Updated at 08.44 EDT

75 min A second change for Leicester, Iheanacho replacing Vardy. I’m not surprised Maresca wants to stick with his formation, but I wonder if he might regret a like-for-like change with his team chasing a goal and not looking especially like catching up with one.

75 min I’m a little surprised Robins removed Hamer, who’s been excellent, but I guess he wants hard running more than cunning passing at this point in proceedings.

73 min Already, the Coventry fans have a song for Haji Wright.

71 min A triple change for Coventry, Hamer, Simms ands Eccles departing, with Kelly, Wright, and Van Erwijk – the latter two making their debuts – arriving.

70 min Again, McAteer is Leicester’s outlet and he whips over a cross on the run that McFadzean does brilliantly to turn away, also on the run but facing his own goal.

69 min Twenty-five yards out, Hamer tries the knuckleball free-kick and sends it hectares over the bar. Updated at 08.28 EDT

68 min Gooden weaves through midfield so Doyle bumps him over and is booked.

67 min Back come Leicester, McAteer finding space down the right and teasing over a low, straight cross that Wilson does superbly to tip away before Vardy can scavenge.

66 min Have a look! A tremendous ball from Latibeaudierre into Palmer allows him to find Palmer, who finds Hamer … who caresses a scrumptious through ball that again finds Gooden alone on the left of the box! But again, he can’t find the finish, dribbling a weak effort across Wilson that the keeper collects easily enough.

64 min Though Coventry still look dangerous, Leicester have improved these last few minutes, Winks having a shot blocked then Dasilva presenting his body to Ricardo’s thrash. The visitors are giving Robins everything.

62 min Palmer has played superbly today and again he shows for the ball, ploughs forward, and though he’s held up, manages to force through a pass that sends Gooden, outside him, in on goal down the left of the box! But Hermansen is out sharply, spreading himself well to block the attempted dink – though he oughtn’t really have had a chance.

62 min Change for Leicester, Praet replacing Ndidi.

61 min Sheaf fouls Mavididi and Dewsbury-Hall has a chance to swing over a ball, from the inside-left channel … and he does so nicely, Vestergaard sliding in at the far post to send a shot just wide.

60 min The away end have seen the banner, singing “1-0 to the Cov bastards”. Lovely stuff; league football is back! Coventry City fans in the stands. Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA Updated at 08.32 EDT

59 min Leicester get it out to Mavididi, who’s looked dangerous when on the ball, but he’s forced to funnel it back inside. His side are struggling to penetrate.

57 min Coventry are bossing this now, winning another corner down the left; this time Leicester get it away, but this match is escaping them. Maresca needs to act, I think, else his team will soon be further behind.

55 min The away end is properly raucous at the moment, lauding McFadzean with the song first coined at Leicester in honour of Harry Maguire. Meantime, on the pitch, Thomas goes down the right and stands up a cross, Coventry sustain the attack, and Thomas finds Hamer inside the box who knocks off a lovely cushioned first-time pass for Eccles, who dinks a cut-back from the line that Gooden meets first time, Hermansen again forced to save down by his near post.

54 min Coventry counter, Palmer carrying the ball forward and over halfway, shaking off Winks before squaring for Simms, right of centre. This time, his imparts a decent strike, Hermansen saving well low at his near post.

52 min Vestergaard brings down Gooden and is booked; Hamer, out on the right this time, will swing over another ball … and it’s another total expletive, narrowly missing various advancing attackers and McFadzean at the back post.

51 min “I’ll take this,” wrote Keith Hastings at half-time. “Given that we (Cov) are the underdogs here, especially given that we’ve basically got a new team out there who have had little chance to work together, I’ll happily take a 0-0 result today.” I’ve been pretty impressed with both sides, but agree this is very encouraging for Cov so far.

50 min Leicester, though, aren’t panicking, back passing the ball. I wonder, though, if they might soon try Daka, Iheanacho or both, because Vardy is struggling to get involved.

48 min Robins’ pre-match interview made clear how keen he is to retain Hamer and that delivery shows exactly why. It needed a decent finish, but no one wants to defend a ball sent in with such pace and venom.

GOAL! Leicester City 0-1 Coventry City (McFadzean 47) Welcome to the Championship Leicester City! Hamer swerves a brute of a corner towards the near post and McFadzean, peeling away off the line, gets behind the ball to punch a fine header inside the near post, the captain scoring a captain’s goal! Now then! Coventry City’s Kyle McFadzean celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game. Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA Updated at 08.43 EDT