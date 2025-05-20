The Premier League have referred Leicester City to an independent commission for alleged breaches of Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules in the 2023-24 Championship season.

Along with the PSR breaches, the club have been referred for not fulfilling their obligation to provide annual accounts to the Premier League by Dec. 31, 2024 as well as a breach of their obligation to provide “full, complete and prompt assistance” to the Premier League in response to their inquiries.

The case has been moved on to an independent commission folowing an arbitration tribunal’s decision over jurisdiction.

“The club is pleased that it successfully defended the Premier League’s challenge to the Appeal Board decision in relation to the PSR assessment period ending FY23, which was the main focus of these proceedings,” Leicester said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Premier League’s own rules provide a deliberately high threshold for any challenge to the decision of an Appeal Board. In this case, the Appeal Board’s decision was only capable of being overturned if it could be shown to have resulted from a “perverse interpretation of the law” or was a decision “which could not reasonably have been reached.”