Ruud van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after they were relegated. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester City have confirmed manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will leave the club, nine weeks after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Leicester were sent down to the Championship after winning just six games last season in a campaign that saw them sack Steve Cooper in November and replace him with Van Nistelrooy.

However, the Dutch coach was unable to save them from relegation and paid the price for that result on Friday.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future,” Van Nistelrooy said in a statement.

They will begin life in the Championship at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Aug. 10.