FULL TIME! Leicester 4-1 Huddersfield The best team outside the Premier League now look even more like getting back into it. A thumping win puts Leicester ten points ahead of Ipswich.

FULL TIME! Blackburn 2-2 Rotherham Blackburn twice took the lead: Rotherham twice found a riposte.

FULL TIME! Leeds 3-0 Birmingham Leeds are back in form, Patrick Bamford is back in the goals, and Wayne Rooney is still in the doldrums.

FULL TIME! Bristol City 0-1 Millwall Shaun Hutchinson hadn’t scored for three years … he has now, in the 92nd minute, to give Millwall a precious away win.

FULL TIME! Swansea 1-0 West From Liam Cullen’s goal seals the points in the rain.

FULL TIME! Middlesbrough 1-3 Coventry Tatsuhiro Sakamoto made the difference with two goals as Coventry came from behind. Michael Carrick, such a steady character, has a team doing what his old friends at Man United are doing this season – win one, lose one.

GOAL! Bristol City 0-1 Millwall (Hutchinson 90+2) Football, eh. Nothing happens for 90 minutes, then the captain of the visiting side grabs what may well be the winner. Hats off to Shaun Hutchinson. Hutchinson of Millwall celebrates. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Updated at 12.05 EST

GOAL! Derby 2-2 Peterborough (Poku 84) About 75 minutes ago, Peterborough equalised when Kwame Poku played in Harrison Burrows. Now they’ve done it again with the same players swapping places – Burrows sends in a chip and Poku plants an artful header inside the post.

GOAL! Blackburn 2-2 Rotherham (Eaves 82) Rotherham get their second equaliser. Cafu, who only came on five minutes ago, has changed the game, I’m reliably informed, and the upshot is that Tom Eaves has found the net.

GOAL! Leicester 4-1 Huddersfield (Mavididi 77) Huddersfield’s faint hopes are now extinguished as Stephy Mavididi hits a free kick and the wall crumbles. Mavididi of Leicester celebrates after scoring their fourth goal. Photograph: Ed Sykes/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 11.47 EST

GOAL! QPR 1-2 Cardiff (Ng 74) Cardiff take the lead for the second time through Perry Ng, with a little help from Ryan Wintle.

GOAL! Norwich 1-1 Southampton (Sargent 78) Southampton may not be getting that fifth successive win after all. Norwich hit back through Josh Sargent, with an assist from Jonathan Rowe. Sargent celebrates scoring for Norwich. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Updated at 11.50 EST

GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-3 Coventry (Sakamoto 69) Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has done it again!

Red card for Stoke! It’s still 0-0 in a game Ipswich badly need to win, but they’ve just had a big boost as Jordan Thompson collects a second yellow card

GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Southampton (Adam Armstrong 70) The deadlock is broken at Carrow Road. Kyle Walker-Peters puts in a good run, a deft touch and a low cross. It’s looking like an own goal but Adam Armstrong is on hand to make sure, and the Saints are marching towards their first sequence of five wins in a row since 2011. Southampton’s Armstrong (A) scores. Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images Updated at 11.41 EST

GOAL! Leeds 3-0 Birmingham (Summerville 67) Did somebody say game over? It is now, as Crysencio Summerville passes into the net after a crisp cut-back from Junior Firpo. Updated at 11.31 EST

GOALS! Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield (Cannon 61, Helik 63) One apiece! No sooner has Tom Cannon apparently sealed the deal than Huddersfield have got a goal back – a corner, a loose ball, a predatory stab from Michal Helik.

GOAL! Plymouth 3-3 Watford (Andrews 57) After a shocking 15 minutes in which nothing happened, the Home Park goalfest has resumed. Jake Livermore plays a lovely languid through ball which misses its intended target but falls nicely for Ryan Andrews, who flicks into the net.

GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-2 Coventry (Wright 58) After scoring one goal against the run of play, Coventry grab the lead through Haji Wright. Coventry’s Wright celebrates scoring. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Updated at 11.33 EST

GOAL! Swansea 1-0 West Brom 0 (Cullen 55) On a filthy afternoon in South Wales, Swansea take route one and it pays off. Somebody lumps the ball forward and after a spot of ping-pong it falls kindly for Liam Cullen, who stabs it home.

GOAL! QPR 1-1 Cardiff (Smyth 52) QPR’s drought is over. The goal goes to Paul Smyth, but half the credit belongs to Rayan Kolli, who sent in a superb whipped cross with very little backlift. Smyth, at the far post, slid in with a crisp low volley. Updated at 11.21 EST

GOAL! Leicester 2-0 Huddersfield (Pereira 47) The leaders extend their lead. It’s one full-back to another – a chipped cross from James Justin, a neat header from Ricardo Pereira. “Game over,” says another Sky pundit – they can’t stop saying it. Updated at 11.14 EST

GOAL! Blackburn 2-1 Rotherham (Szmodics 46) Blackburn couldn’t wait to get out there again, coming out for the second half four minutes early, and now they take the lead again. Sammie Szmodics is on the scoresheet but it’s all down to James Hill, who goes on a run and caps it with a gorgeously weighted through ball. Pass of the day, from what I’ve seen.

An email! “As a NastyLeeds fan through and through,” wrote Jeremy Boyce some time ago, “it is indeed great to see Bamford starting. But will he be able to pick up where he left off before his dreadful run of injuries, verging on England selection and all that.” Narrator: he will! “On the other hand, my hometown team is Shrewsbury, who have just celebrated the New Year with a GOAL ! Goals are the hen’s teeth of the Shrews’ game plan, currently averaging 0.57 per game. Glad no one thought of getting me a season ticket for Crimbo.” Updated at 11.04 EST

GOAL! Wrexham 3-1 Barrow (Fletcher 45+13!!) Check out that bracket. Wrexham get their third in five minutes as Steven Fletcher scores again, this time with a thumping header from a disputed corner. Barrow have fallen apart in added time. David Worrall may be wishing his bout of concussion had lasted a bit longer. Fletcher scores of Wrexham’s third goal with a header. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 11.22 EST

GOALS! Wrexham 2-1 Barrow (Fletcher 45+9, Mullin 45+11) All that added time has paid off for Wrexham. They could have had a red card a few minutes ago as James Maclean got away with a yellow, but now they’ve turned the game on its head. Steven Fletcher scores with a surgical incision, then Paul Mullin makes it two with a dreamy free kick. Updated at 11.00 EST

HALF-TIME! Leicester 1-0 Huddersfield The leaders still lead through that shot from Tom Cannon that was far from loose. Ipswich and Southampton have both reached half-time at 0-0, so as it stands Leicester’s lead is a daunting ten points.

GOAL! Leeds 2-0 Birmingham (James 45+1) Wayne Rooney’s misery continues as a slightly less celebrated figure from Man United history, Dan James, makes it 2-0 to Leeds. “Game over,” says someone on Sky Sports News, which is a bit rude.

David Worrall is conscious Never mind the goals, this is the news we wanted to hear. David Worrall of Barrow, who was concussed in a collision with two Wrexham players, has regained consciousness. The game is continuing, ten minutes behind schedule, with Barrow still leading 1-0. Worrall is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 11.00 EST

GOAL! Plymouth 3-2 Watford (Hardie 42) Home Park is the place to be this afternoon. Plymouth take the lead for the second time through a classy chip from Ryan Hardie. Goal celebrations for Hardie of Plymouth Argyle. Photograph: Phil Mingo/PPAUK/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 11.02 EST

GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Huddersfield (Cannon 40) A poor game, apparently, but this is a fine goal from the best team outside the Premier League. Tom Cannon, on the edge of the area, does well to control the ball, let alone drill it into the corner.

GOAL! Blackburn 1-1 Rotherham (Morrison 31) Another equaliser as Sam Clucas of Rotherham sets up Sean Morrison. Updated at 10.47 EST

GOAL! Plymouth 2-2 Watford (Kone 38) It’s all happening in the south-west: four goals in less than half an hour. Watford, who scored the first goal, have now got the fourth through Ismael Kone.

Still no goals from Leicester, Ipswich or Southampton. Or their opponents – Huddersfield, Stoke and Norwich.

GOAL! Leeds 1-0 Birmingham (Bamford 34) Patrick Bamford is back with a bang! Dan James sends in a lovely chipped cross from the right and Bamford, now a platinum blond, thumps the header home. Bamford heads in for Leeds. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Updated at 10.54 EST

GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry (Sakamoto 33) That lead didn’t last long! Coventry win a corner, draw a great save out of Tom Glover, and then equalise with a rasping left-foot shot from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

GOAL! Middlesbrough 1-0 Coventry (Coburn 31) Michael Carrick’s Middlesboro have been quietly climbing the table after a shocking start and they’re now ahead against Coventry, thanks to Josh Coburn.

GOAL! Plymouth 2-1 Watford (Whittaker 27) In the Championship, most of the action is at Plymouth. Not content with that gem from Finn Azaz, they’ve now taken the lead through Morgan Whittaker.

Goals round-up Notts County make it 1-1 at Tranmere. Oxford, who had gone behind at Charlton, have now equalised; same with Stevenage at Portsmouth. And Aldershot grab the lead at Woking.

A nasty injury at Wrexham David Worrall of Barrow is apparently unconscious after a brave piece of defending left him squeezed between two Wrexham players. Play stopped for ten minutes before he was stretchered off. I do hope he’s OK.

GOAL! Plymouth 1-1 Watford (Azaz 20) Alex Pritchard no longer has the goal of the day. This is a beauty from Finn Azaz of Plymouth. He doesn’t so much hit a volley from distance as caress it into the far corner. Updated at 10.31 EST

GOAL! Blackburn 1-0 Rotherham (Sigurdsson 8) Sorry, this one slipped past me a few minutes ago. Arnor Sigurdsson scored the first home goal in the 3pm Championship games. Blackburn Rovers midfielder Arnór Sigurðsson (7) celebrates scoring. Photograph: Craig Galloway/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 10.26 EST

GOAL! QPR 0-1 Cardiff (Goutas 16) Dimitrios Goutas gives Cardiff the lead with a powerful header.

GOAL! Crewe 1-0 Bradford City (Long 13 pen) The first penalty of the afternoon (I think) goes to Crewe Alexandra, and Chris Long puts it away.

GOAL! Forest Green Rovers 1-1 Wimbledon (El-Hamadi 12) John Green can breathe again. His favourite player, Ali El-Hamadi, carries his fine form of 2023 into the new year.

Too many goals! Leads are being taken right left and centre. Shrewsbury are 1-0 up against Fleetwood, Reading 1-0 up against Exeter, Crawley 1-0 up against Swindon, Watford 1-0 up at Plymouth, Doncaster 1-0 up against MK Dons and Portsmouth 1-0 up against Stevenage.

GOAL! Derby 1-1 Peterborough (Burrows 9) Derby scored in 20 seconds, but eight and a half minutes later Peterborough are back in it. Harrison Burrows finds a neat finish after a simple but effective cross from Kwame Poke.

GOAL! Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Wimbledon (Stevens 4) If you’re a fan of AFC Wimbledon, or John Green, look away now. Forest Green Rovers take the lead through Matt Stevens.

GOAL! Tranmere 1-0 Notts County (Morris 5) It’s raining goals. Tranmere, fresh from three successive wins, can already sniff another as Connor Jennings tees up Kieron Morris.

GOAL! Wrexham 0-1 Barrow (Spence 1) The first away goal of the day goes to Barrow, well known as good travellers. It’s a confident low shot from seven yards by Kian Spence, who does well to sort his feet out in a crowd. Spence of Barrow AFC celebrates scoring against Wrexham. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 10.29 EST

GOAL! Derby 1-0 Peterborough (Collins 1) That didn’t take long! James Collins caps a crisp move with a precise header, just inside the near post.

Peep peep! Ten games get under way in the Championship, 12 in League One, and another 12 in League Two.

Leeds fans could do with some good news, and here it comes. Patrick Bamford is back in the starting line-up for the visit of Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham. He takes his place at the tip of an imposing arrow with Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville behind him.

If you’re hungry for live action, do head for the darts. Not only will you shortly hear about the astonishing Luke Littler – you also get the pleasure of reading the great Rob Smyth. Updated at 09.38 EST

Full time! Sunderland 2-0 Preston (Pritchard 10, Rusyn 44) The final whistle blows and Sunderland pick up the first win of 2024. The player of the match is Alex Pritchard, who set the tone early on with a swerving screamer. Sunderland jump into the top six for now, just above Hull. Sunderland head coach Michael Beale congratulates Nazariy Rusyn. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 10.31 EST

As normal time ends, Preston have four minutes to score three goals. From what I’ve seen, they might get one at a pinch.

Sunderland are still sitting comfortably against Preston, 2-0 up with about five minutes of normal time remaining. Preston have had more of the ball and most of the shots (11-7), but they haven’t been able to make it count. Alex Pritchard, who scored the first goal of 2024 with a screamer, is just going off. “He’s stolen the show,” says the nearest Sky pundit. Updated at 09.17 EST