The unlikeliest of Challenge Cup finals between Leigh and Hull KR was top of the bill, but the whole day was a festival: from the schools final on Saturday morning – which featured, by incredible coincidence, a school from Leigh against one from Hull – to the women of St Helens and Leeds creating history, to Batley being roared on by a passionate block of cowbell-clanging fans in their first ever Wembley appearance.

Let loose the Leopards

Being engulfed in a sea of leopard-print shirts, skirts, hats and flags on Wembley Way – as if heading to a Phoenix Nights fan convention – brought a smile to every face, including the bemused local woman in a leopard print dress walking her dog in the opposite direction. In contrast to the banks of red and white at the Hull KR end, the Leigh sections were mottled amber and black from a distance, a surreal scene up close.

In extra time, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont prowled the sidelines, venturing way outside the technical area in his new leopard print suit – he says he lost sleep trying to find one online. If he hadn’t ordered particularly tight trousers he would have been first to the pile-on when Lachlan Lam’s left foot coolly slotted home the winner.

As Adrian Lam, the Leigh manager, said afterwards: “He’s very passionate and flamboyant, but it’s people like him that keep rugby league clubs alive in the north of England.” Jon Wilkin, the former Leigh player turned pundit, had called the club “a weird tribe led by Derek”. He’s not wrong, but what a refreshing and fun tribe it is.

Lam and son make the golden point

Lam junior struck after the battle of the drop-goal kings had flopped: Gareth O’Brien had shot wide for Leigh before Brad Schneider’s effort for the Robins missed the target by nearly as far as he was from goal when he tried it.

With the scores tied at 16-16, Lam stepped up and scored the decisive point. The Leigh scrum-half confirmed his left-foot effort was the first field goal of his professional career, to the surprise of his dad. “Is that right? Well done buddy!” said the Leigh coach, patting his son on the shoulder. “I had a really weird moment as we set up for the field goal thinking: ‘he’s going to win us the game here.’ Call it a serendipity moment. We had our plan of who was going to do what.”

Lam’s old mate Willie Peters, the Hull KR coach, admitted his team were “taught a good lesson” in extra time. “We took six carries and had a long-distance field goal attempt,” he said. “They took two carries, moved the ball to an edge, carry, carry, and set up much closer. They are second or third for a reason and they won that for a reason.”

Magic Lewis not enough for Robins

Lam won 20 of the 29 votes for the player of the match award, but some of us had completed our voting slips with 10 minutes to go. Mine therefore went to Mikey Lewis, the gifted Hull KR half-back who had to impact the game from full-back.

Lewis was magnificently safe under the predictable barrage of bombs from Lam and raced into the attacking line every time the Robins regained possession to play his half-back role alongside Brad Schneider. Lewis played like some of the legendary jack-in-the-box big stage performers of old, a reminder of Roger Millward with doses of three-time Lance Todd winner Sean Long. Schneider, the goalkicking ace from Adelaide, failed his Don Fox moment by kicking the last-minute conversion but not the field goal attempt in extra-time. Perhaps the Robins should have gone to Lewis instead? Poor lad.

Mikey Lewis was excellent for Hull KR against Leigh. Photograph: Mick Atkins/ProSports/Shutterstock

Right place, wrong time?

As if the Premier League’s opening weekend was not suffocating enough, there were major events in London at Arsenal, Lord’s and Twickenham on Saturday afternoon, meaning the floating sporting spectator was unlikely to be drawn to Wembley.

The attendance of 58,213 would have packed Spurs or Arsenal, but only the hard-hearted would deny supporters the life-enriching scenes they experienced on Wembley Way before the main event kicked off. Thankfully, someone at the RFL has realised the Challenge Cup final should be played during football’s off-season – next year it will be held on 8 June, a quieter sporting weekend.

There were 8,338 present at half-time in the women’s final, three thousand more than the previous record, although viewing figures on BBC will have been decimated by the avoidable clash with the England women’s football, a strange decision given the tea-time game – the 1895 Cup – was not even televised. The 10am to 8pm format, which remains for 2024, meant very few fans watched three matches, let alone all four (the schools, women’s, men’s and 1895 Cup) but hiring one venue clearly suits the RFL’s budget.

The 1895 Cup was a thrilling epilogue

With the beer taking its toll and northbound train disruption giving fans the hurry-up, only around 6,000 fans were there at the very end, the Halifax bass drum and Batley cowbell booming and jangling around the almost empty bottom bowl. It was a shame that the departed masses missed Batley’s first ever points at Wembley and a climax that was a match for the drama two hours earlier, Halifax winning 12-10.

Adrian Lam reminded the media that Leigh held the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup for about three hours. “We have won everything in front of us in the last 18 months – that’s some achievement,” he said. Indeed it is. So is Simon Grix’s Fax beating five fellow Championship sides to lift the 1895 Cup.

Their last appearance in Super League was humiliating – they became the only club in the history of the sport to finish a top-tier season without a point (the points from their one win in 2003 were stripped from them), but Halifax must be inspired by Leigh. With the help of an investor such as Beaumont (or Ken Davy at Fax’s neighbours Huddersfield before them) there is no reason why the Panthers cannot be the next cab off the Championship rank.

The highly regarded head coaches of both 1895 finalists are leaving at the end of the season, hoping to sign off by upsetting Featherstone in the promotion run-in. Batley’s Craig Lingard remained barefoot and calmness personified throughout the final, ambling around the sideline in his orange bucket hat with his arms folded during the bedlam of the closing stages, like a man on Filey Beach pondering whether he should get a second ice cream.

London pride

The 1895 Cup Final proved an advert for development in London. There were opposing halves from down the road in Isleworth, Batley’s former Elmbridge Eagle James Meadows, and Championship veteran James Woodburn-Hall. Lanky centre Josh Hodson, who learned the game at Telford Raiders, set up Batley’s first try with a delicious back-of-the-hand pass. Another Midlander – Leigh forward Matt Davis from Leicester – won his second Challenge Cup winner’s medal. All four are products of the London Broncos academy. The whole game is benefitting from their work.

