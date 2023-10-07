Tommy Fury explains why he has ‘never liked’ KSI ahead of crunch boxing match
Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington tonight, as the British pair square off in Sheffield.
Wood, 35, is making the first defence of his second title reign, having lost then regained the WBA belt in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara earlier this year. In February, the Mexican stopped Wood in the latter’s hometown of Nottingham, but the Briton avenged the defeat with a points win in May.
He now puts the gold on the line against Warrington, a former two-time champion who has his own history with Lara. Warrington was also stopped by Lara in their first clash in 2021, before fighting him to a draw later that year – when the boxers clashed heads. The 33-year-old then stopped old rival Kiko Martinez in 2022, becoming IBF featherweight champion for the second time in his career, but he lost the title in his next fight – a points defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez.
The “Leeds Warrior” is aiming to get back to winning ways here, as he faces “Leighthal” in a tantalising showdown.
Follow live updates from Wood vs Warrington and the undercard fights, below.
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus
Both fighters stand orthodox. Harper is in pink and white; Braekhus sports a black top and shorts.
Braekhus backs up Harper but is struggling for accuracy early on. Eventually she catches Harper on the end of a right cross.
Braekhus grabs ahold of Harper, who retaliates with some hooks to the body in close.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:37
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus
Here we go. Harper vs Braekhus.
Norway’s Braekhus is 37-2 (9 knockouts). Briton Harper is 14-1-1 (6 KOs).
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:34
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: In other news…
Dazn: “Two-time featherweight world-title challenger Michael Conlan returns to the SSE Arena Belfast to take on former European and Commonwealth Champion Jordan Gillon, a huge night of Irish boxing on Saturday 2 December.”
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:31
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus
Next up is the co-main event! Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus – for Harper’s WBA super-welterweight title and the vacant WBO title.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:25
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Kieron Conway def. Linus Udofia via sixth-round TKO (0:02).
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:14
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Oh, wow! The fight is waved off at the start of Round 6! Udofia’s right eye had swollen quickly and significantly, and the referee deems that it has closed too much for the fighter to continue!
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:11
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Udofia presses forward, staying busy. Conway remains composed to avoid most of his opponent’s shots.
Udofia has been the busier fighter, Conway the more accurate, per Dazn’s stats.
The middleweights grapple against the ropes and almost fall through them, before being separated.
Conway with a nice, wide left hook amid a hectic exchange! Udofia backs him up, but Conway employs his jab well to keep Udofia at bay.
Both men land jabs to the body. Conway with a solid cross and hook, as Udofia is backed into the corner.
Conway is warned for landing a left hook slightly low, although Udofia did lean into it.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:10
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Conway catches Udofia with a jab and a grazing uppercut in close. Udofia with a good jab of his own now, before he leans into a left hook and some danger.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:05
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Udofia flicks out a series of shots – some to the head and some to the body – but they’re all out of range or blocked.
He circles to his left and is tagged on the end of a hook by Conway, who then backs him up to the ropes and lands a decent cross.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 21:02
Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia
Lots of feinting from both fighters, but very little is landing at the moment.
Udofia continues to prioritise attacking the body. Conway with a cross upstairs.
Now we see more accuracy from both fighters, as they trade shots in a frantic spell.
Conway is cutting off the ring, stalking Udofia.
Alex Pattle7 October 2023 20:57