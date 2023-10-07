Tommy Fury explains why he has ‘never liked’ KSI ahead of crunch boxing match

Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington tonight, as the British pair square off in Sheffield.

Wood, 35, is making the first defence of his second title reign, having lost then regained the WBA belt in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara earlier this year. In February, the Mexican stopped Wood in the latter’s hometown of Nottingham, but the Briton avenged the defeat with a points win in May.

He now puts the gold on the line against Warrington, a former two-time champion who has his own history with Lara. Warrington was also stopped by Lara in their first clash in 2021, before fighting him to a draw later that year – when the boxers clashed heads. The 33-year-old then stopped old rival Kiko Martinez in 2022, becoming IBF featherweight champion for the second time in his career, but he lost the title in his next fight – a points defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez.

The “Leeds Warrior” is aiming to get back to winning ways here, as he faces “Leighthal” in a tantalising showdown.

Follow live updates from Wood vs Warrington and the undercard fights, below.