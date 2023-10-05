Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington come to a head on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

The man from Nottingham, Leigh Wood, will be looking to make a successful defence of his WBA featherweight title and push forward towards a unification fight, or a move up in weight to become a two-weight world champion.

Leigh Wood (27-3 16 KOs) successfully regained the belt in his last outing, outpointing Mexican hitman Mauricio Lara, avenging a stoppage defeat three months previous.

In the opposite corner, the “Leeds Warrior “Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) will be looking to spoil the party and become a three-time featherweight world champion. Watch on DAZN.

Leigh Wood Resume Check

Wood came into his own on the world stage after taking the title from former champion Xu Can.

He followed this upset up with a fight of the year candidate scoring a comeback KO victory in the 12th round against Michael Conlan.

Wood engaged in two battles with tough Mexican ko artist Mauricio Lara, avenging a 7th round stoppage to putting on a masterful performance to nullify and stop the Mexican in the rematch.

Josh Warrington Resume Check

In the opposite corner, the “Leeds Warrior “Josh Warrington (31-2-1 8kos) will be looking to spoil the party and become a three-time featherweight world champion. Warrington’s fortunes, however, haven’t been as great in recent times.

He burst onto the world scene wrestling the IBF title from Welshman Lee Selby before dominating Irish legend Carl Frampton and outpointing Sheffield rival Kid Galahad.

Post-pandemic however his career would hit major roadblocks.

Losing to at the time unknown quantity Mauricio Lara via knockout for his first career loss followed by a no contest in the rematch.

He would reclaim his world title stopping Spanish hero Kiko Martinez to regain the IBF belt before once again surrendering it to Luis Alberto Lopez.

Stylistically this is a very intriguing match-up.

What Will Prove To Be The Difference Saturday?

On one hand, you have the more rounded boxer-puncher in Leigh Wood in comparison to the come-forward pressure fighter in Warrington.

Will Wood put on a boxing clinic with his accuracy and knockout power?

Or will Warrington break down Leigh Wood with his relentless pressure and volume punching?

Wood is 3 years older than Warrington but will be the fresher of the two.

This is down to Warrington’s style of inviting tough wars which will have added miles to the clock.

Both men stand at 5’7 inches with a 67-inch reach. Being the same size, the fighters will have to rely on other physical advantages to edge ahead in this contest.

The records show Leigh Wood is the bigger puncher out of the two registering a 59% ko ratio stopping 16 of his 27 victories compared to Warrington’s 25% ko ratio.

If Warrington can disrupt Wood’s rhythm and turn the fight into a war it will play into the hands of the Yorkshireman.

Leigh Wood is the favourite heading into this contest priced at 2/5 to prevail against Warrington by stoppage or decision.

The Yorkshire man’s odds of victory are considerably less priced at 7/4 to become a three-time world champion, whilst you can get 14/1 for a draw.

Many feel this is a last chance saloon for Warrington and his world title ambitions due to poor recent form and decision loss to Lopes last time out.

The Leeds Warrior can count himself lucky getting this fight many would argue it is underserving given his last result.

Will Leigh Wood claim the victory and secure the big unification fights to enhance his legacy?

Or will Warrington emerge victorious and become a three-time world champion and keep his American dream alive?