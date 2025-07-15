ABSTRACT

Leiurus fezzanensis sp. n. is described from the Fezzan Province, Libya. Detailed illustrations and a map showing the distributions of all Leiurus species in Africa are given. Leiurus fezzanensis differs from granulations of carapace, trichobothrial pattern on fixed finger, granulation of fifth segment of metasoma and pectinal tooth count. Since L. libycus Birula, 1908 was recently excluded from the scorpion fauna of Libya,L. fezzanensis is currently the only Leiurus species known from the country.

Yağmur, E. A., Aboshaala, F., & Kovařík, F. (2025). Leiurus fezzanensis sp. n. from Fezzan Province, Libya (Scorpiones: Buthidae). Journal of Natural History, 59(29–32), 2035–2049. https://doi.org/10.1080/00222933.2025.2519293