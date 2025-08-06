Tulia Amboseli Safari Camp will retain its name and branding while leveraging Lemala’s operational expertise and established presence in East Africa.

Lemala Camps and Lodges, a member of the Tourvest integrated tourism group, and a premier provider across East Africa, today announces the acquisition of Tulia Amboseli Camp, a much-loved property located just outside Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. This strategic addition marks the company’s first camp in Kenya, enhancing Lemala’s regional presence and reinforcing its enduring commitment to preserving the unique character, culture, and conservation value of East Africa’s most iconic landscapes.

Perched just beyond the borders of Amboseli National Park, with sweeping views of Mount Kilimanjaro – the highest mountain in Africa, and in close proximity to the park’s famed elephant herds, Tulia Amboseli Safari Camp has long been a preferred destination for discerning travellers seeking an authentic blend of connection, character, and wilderness harmony.

Tulia Amboseli Safari Camp, Kenya

While now operating under Lemala’s stewardship, the camp will retain its established identity with no immediate plans for rebranding. Guests can expect the same thoughtful and immersive experience that Tulia is known for, now enhanced by Lemala’s operational expertise and long-term commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tulia Camp into the Lemala family,” says Leanne Haigh, CEO of Lemala Camps & Lodges. “Amboseli is one of Africa’s most evocative and treasured landscapes, and Tulia is perfectly positioned to deliver intimate, unforgettable experiences. This acquisition allows us to deepen our presence in the region while honouring our commitment to low-impact, community-integrated hospitality.”

Lemala is especially proud to continue its collaboration with Barry McGonigle, Tulia’s founder and a long-standing resident of Amboseli. Barry remains active in the area, operating Kilimanjaro Balloon Safaris, one of the region’s most exclusive experiences.

Sunset

“We’re honoured to maintain our relationship with Barry,” added the Lemala team. “His profound dedication to Amboseli and trusted relationships within the local community are invaluable. We look forward to building on this strong foundation with respect and purpose.”

This acquisition underscores Lemala’s commitment to curating a portfolio of soulful, locally embedded properties across East Africa. With established camps in Northern Tanzania and Uganda, Lemala’s entry into Amboseli represents a natural and thoughtful expansion in conversation, community empowerment, and authentic East African hospitality.

To learn more about Lemala Camps and Lodges, please visit lemalacamps.com.

About Lemala Camps and Lodges

Lemala Camps and Lodges offers an authentic collection of luxurious lodges, intimate villas, and classic tented camps located across Tanzania’s Serengeti, Ngorongoro, and Tarangire regions, as well as along Uganda’s River Nile. Each property is situated in the heart of the wilderness, providing guests with the opportunity to connect deeply with the natural environment while enjoying exceptional comfort and attentive service. Hallmarks of a Lemala experience include expert guiding, year-round game viewing, and high-quality cuisine.

Tulia Amboseli Safari Camp, Kenya

Lemala has earned international recognition for sustainability initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics, the upcycling of waste into school furniture, and the distribution of reusable sanitary pads to young Maasai girls to help reduce school absenteeism. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to responsible tourism and community support throughout East Africa.

Lemala Camps and Lodges is a proud member of Tourvest, Southern Africa’s leading integrated tourism group, with operations spanning travel management, accommodation, dining, retail, and foreign exchange services. Tourvest comprises over 60 sector-leading brands and employs more than 5,000 people across the region.