Michael Vi

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) pre-announced mixed results for Q3’23 after a rough 18 months for the fintech. The digital bank trades at the lows after updating Q3 numbers and announcing another workforce reduction to further reduce costs. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, which is trading just above $5.50, due to a deep valuation and better prospects ahead whenever the consumer loan market normalizes.

Source: Finviz

Mixed Q3

LendingClub pre-announced the following mixed Q3 2023 numbers:

Revenue between $198 to $200 million.

Net income of $4 to $5 million.

Loan originations of $1.5 billion.

Cut workforce by 14% for annualized run-rate savings of $30 to $35 million.

The biggest news is that the digital bank is laying off 14% of the workforce, or 172 employees. The company forecasts saving at least $7.5 million per quarter in lower operating expenses.

LendingClub had provided the following Q3 guidance along with the Q2 ’23 earnings report:

Source: LendingClub Q2’23 presentation

The Q3 ’23 numbers appear to generally be in the range of prior targets, with the consensus analyst revenue estimates at $199 million. The loan originations are at the lower end of guidance, but the numbers easily top the $1.4 billion low-end target.

Revenues are set to dip from $232 million in the prior quarter and $305 million back in Q2’22. LendingClub has intentionally cut loan originations due to fears of higher credit losses and investment partners pulling back on buying loans due to the massive increase in interest rates and the disconnect with funding.

Considering LendingClub is eliminating ~$8 million in quarterly operating expenses, the Q3 income level would approximate $12 million in Q4. The business remains under pressure, but the fintech is still profitable.

Priced For Disaster

The one disappointing aspect of LendingClub is that these constant workforce reductions don’t appear to position the company for future growth. The fintech cut the workforce by an equal 14% back in January, cutting 225 jobs at the time.

LendingClub bought the digital bank in part to expand bank offerings, and management generally hasn’t made the product expansions with a more conservative focus on being profitable in the short term.

The stock has a market cap of only $600 million, with annual revenue running at an $800 million clip after 18 months of depressed lending already. The bottom is hard to pick considering the U.S. economy still faces a potential recession, but the stock should trade at multiples of this level when lending normalizes at far higher levels.

The biggest fear is higher credit losses going forward with the U.S. headed into a recession. The large banks reported strong Q3 results with higher provisions for credit costs, but a bank like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) isn’t actually reporting higher provision with Q3 ’23 provisions for credit losses below Q2 levels and a general peak back in Q4 ’22.

Source: Seeking Alpha

LendingClub focuses on personal loans, so the credit numbers from a big bank aren’t exactly a complete match. The fintech is focused on the part of the credit spectrum hardest hit during a recession, unlike some of the corporate customers of JPMorgan that are unlikely to be impacted much by a recession.

The stock is now priced for disaster, trading near $5.50 when the digital bank has an EPS stream topping $1 in normal times. LendingClub remains poised to expand the product offerings of the digital bank to grow earnings off a $1+ EPS base.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub stock is insanely cheap, but shares probably won’t rally in the near term. Until a domestic recession shakes out and the Fed quits hiking interest rates, LendingClub will remain on pause from aggressively growing the loan origination rate. Ultimately, though, the upside opportunity makes the stock worthy of owning at these low levels even knowing a rally might not occur in the near term, but a big rally is likely to eventually occur.