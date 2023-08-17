Revenue from the non-PC businesses accounted for 41% of Group revenue, with the service-led business achieving strong growth and sustained profitability – further demonstrating the effectiveness of Lenovo’s intelligent transformation strategy.

Article content

The Group continues to take proactive actions to keep its Expenses-to-Revenue (E/R) ratio resilient and drive sustainable profitability, whilst also investing for growth and transformation. It remains committed to doubling investment in innovation in the mid-term, including an additional US$1 billion investment over three years to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) deployment for businesses around the world – specifically AI devices, AI infrastructure, and AI solutions.

Despite the past quarter’s challenging market and unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, Lenovo sees signs of market stabilization and improvement, component prices bottoming out, and believes the client device market can be expected to recover and resume growth in the second half of this fiscal year.

Financial Highlights:

Q1 FY 23/24 US$ millions Q1 FY 22/23 US$ millions Change Group Revenue 12,900 16,956 (24 %) Pre-tax income 228 691 (67 %) Net Income (profit attributable to equity holders) 177 516 (66 %) Net Income (profit attributable to equity holders – non-HKFRS) [1] 191 556 (66 %) Basic earnings per share (US cents) 1.48 4.39 (2.91)

Chairman and CEO quote – Yuanqing Yang:

“Last quarter, the macro environment presented challenges, and our hardware business remained in a phase of adjustment, but we persisted in executing our strategy. Our service-led business achieved strong growth and sustained profitability. Our non-PC revenue mix of the group revenue further increased year on year – demonstrating the effectiveness of our diversified growth engines and I remain cautiously optimistic about our business recovery over the next several quarters. As we continue to drive innovation and intelligent transformation, I am confident in the long-term position to deliver sustainable profitability and growth in the future.”

Further US$1 billion Investment in AI builds on existing leadership

Lenovo continues to embrace AI from all aspects, having built its advantages in computing power from client to edge to cloud and network. Breakthroughs in Large Language Models and AI generated content mark a major leap in AI development and application and serve as a catalyst and accelerator that are boosting the adoption of AI. Over the next three years, Lenovo is committing a further US$1 billion in investment for AI that will focus on providing AI devices, AI-ready and AI-optimized computing infrastructure, and embedded AI generated content into the intelligent solutions of vertical industries to help customers improve their productivity.