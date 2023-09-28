Ahead of the film’s October release, Apple has shared a first look at best actress hopeful Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon.

In the clip, Gladstone goes toe-to-toe with Leonardo DiCaprio, playing recently returned war veteran Ernest Burkhart who is aggressively trying to court Gladstone’s Mollie.

The Martin Scorsese-directed historical epic, based on the David Grann novel of the same name, chronicles a series of murders of the Osage people following an oil boom and the subsequent FBI investigations into the killings, which became known as the Reign of Terror. Mollie and Ernest sit at the center of the story, which follows their relationship as Mollie’s family members become victims of the murders.

“The revelation for many will be the wondrous Lily Gladstone as Mollie Kyle, the woman unfortunate enough to marry gold-digger Ernest,” reads The Hollywood Reporter review of the movie out of the Cannes Film Festival. “It’s taken a director frequently criticized for his scarcity of fully dimensional female characters not only to provide one but to make her the wounded heart of the movie.”

Ahead of Cannes, DiCaprio told THR that “Lily has amazing presence and strength. She spent months studying Mollie Burkhart and her family, working extensively to understand the intricacies of this woman, her relationship with Ernest and her legacy within the Osage community.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is due out Oct. 20 via Apple and Paramount, before heading to Apple’s streaming service.