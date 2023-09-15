





Eagles running back D’Andre Swift stole the show on Thursday night, dominating on the ground in Philadelphia’s home-opening win against the Vikings.

Swift racked up 175 rushing yards in the 34–28 win, which, according to SportsCenter, is the most by an Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy in 2013, when he put up 217 yards in the snow.

Swift’s world-beating performance on Thursday seems to have impressed McCoy, who took to social media with an uplifting message for the 24-year-old.

“[D’Andre Swift] is like that great game bro… finished that thing,” wrote McCoy his X account after the game.

After barely sniffing the field in the Eagles’ season opener, Swift was the focal point of their ground attack on Thursday.

In Week 1 against the Patriots, the running back had just one carry and one reception as Kenneth Gainwell led the charge with 14 rushing attempts. Gainwell was sidelined by injury in Week 2, clearing the path for Swift’s monster night, during which he carried the ball 28 times, the second highest tally of his career.

Swift was acquired during the offseason in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick.

After smashing his career high in rushing yards, he’ll look to stay hot in Week 3 when Philadelphia takes on the Buccaneers.







