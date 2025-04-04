Lesotho has become the world’s second hardest-hit country by President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, facing a 50% rate on all exports to the US—just behind China. The move threatens Lesotho’s thriving textile trade, including exports of Levi’s and Wrangler jeans, which have benefited from tariff-free access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). With US-bound exports making up over 10% of Lesotho’s economy, the tariffs could be devastating for the small southern African nation. While Trump announced a base 10% tariff on imports from all countries to the US, he slapped extra tariffs on some, including 20 African nations, for what he termed unfair trade practices. For instance, he levied tariffs of 30% on South Africa, 14% on Nigeria, and 10% on Egypt.

Source: BBC