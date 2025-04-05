Pierre Poilievre is promising a “two-for-one” law that would also compel the government to cut two regulations for every one put in place Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images

Article content Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to eliminate tens of thousands of federal regulations by 2027 and implement a rule that will require governments to cut $2 in administrative costs for every dollar they implement. Poilievre is set to announce his promise of a “two-for-one” law that would also compel the government to cut two regulations for every one put in place in Osoyoos, B.C., Saturday.

Article content In a news release, the Conservatives lamented that there are currently nearly 150,000 federal regulations in place and accused the Liberals of choking businesses with red tape. Poilievre promised his government would cut 25 per cent of those administrative requirements within two years. “Red tape chokes ambition, drives up costs, and makes it easier for Trump to outcompete us,” Poilievre said in a statement. Across the country, Liberal Leader Mark Carney promised to restore the federal apprenticeship grant and boost the amount to $8,000 all the while doubling the funding of the Union Training and Innovation Program to $50 million. Speaking in a crane factory in Oakville, Ont., Carney also committed to creating a $20 million capital funding stream for colleges to building new training spaces for apprenticeships. The Liberal leader said Canada faces a shortfall of 60,000 construction workers as nearly a quarter million of them are expected to retire in the next seven years. “We will invest in the entire pipeline of talent from the workers themselves, through to the labour unions, through to the post secondary institutions, through to the employers and the provinces, all to ensure that our newly trained workers can go wherever they are most needed,” Carney said.

Article content Carney’s latest promise appeared to rip another page out of the Conservative’s campaign book. Two weeks ago, Poilievre announced a Conservative government would maintain the $4,000 apprenticeship grant which expired under the Liberals on March 31. He also promised funding for union training halls to help cover the cost of equipment and programs. As the shock of new sweeping U.S. auto tariffs this week settles in, Carney told reporters Saturday that Ford CEO Jim Farley committed to maintaining operations and investments in the company’s plant in Oakville. “We discussed specifically the Oakville plant, the competitiveness of the plant, the investments that Ford is making in the plant, their commitment — his personal commitment to me … that the Oakville plant will continue,” he said. “They are committed to Canada.” He also promised that Canada would “win” the trade war against the U.S. but warned once again that the road to victory would be difficult. “We’re going to protect our workers, we’re going to fight back, we’re going to build we’re going to get stronger,” Carney said. “They’re going to get weaker. We’re going to get a deal in the end,” he added about the U.S.

Article content Speaking in St. John’s, Nfld., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promised every Canadian would have a family doctor by 2030 under an NDP government. He committed to fund 1,000 additional medical residency positions in Canada and cut the administrative burden for physicians by eliminating the need for a doctor’s note to call in sick. “I believe that everyone in our country should be able to have a family doctor” Singh said. “There are thousands of trained physicians who have international training… and the only reason they can’t practice, why they can’t actually care for patients, is because they haven’t been able to find a spot in residency.” National Post cnardi@postmedia.com Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

