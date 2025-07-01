As the global development landscape undergoes seismic shifts from increasing climate extremes to deepening inequality and a reorientation of international funding, one thing remains clear: meaningful change continues to grow from the ground up.

For Humana People to People, 2024 was a year that underscored this truth again and again. Across more than 1,800 project units operated by our members, we saw firsthand how communities, when trusted, equipped, and organised, can drive progress on some of the most persistent global challenges. In total, 29 Humana People to People members worked in their respective countries, and together with associates, we operated in 46 countries. Our recently published 2024 Progress Report highlights the results of this approach and the lessons we believe must shape the future of development.

In a world where the international funding community is shifting, particularly under the influence of political currents in countries like the United States and even across Europe, it is vital to protect and promote what is working. Even if small-scale and local, community-driven efforts are not simply stories of charity. They are stories of agency, resilience, and models that should inform how the development sector adapts in the years ahead.

In South Africa’s Doornkop township, the battle against HIV is not led by outsiders. It is being fought and won by the people most affected. Through the Child Aid project, families are supported holistically across health, livelihoods, and education. A mother of seven, once isolated by stigma, now runs a thriving community garden and mentors other women living with HIV. She is one of over 530,000 people reached through this project in the past seven years. These are people who are not only surviving but also creating change.

These outcomes were not achieved by chance. They are the result of Action Groups: community-led teams that respond dynamically to needs. Whether tackling misinformation, building local income streams, or supporting treatment adherence, these groups prove that trusted local networks are essential to ending AIDS as a public health threat.

Our Teacher Training Colleges in Mozambique are building more than educators. They are building community leaders. Teachers trained through these colleges often return to their home regions, becoming agents of progress beyond the classroom. They engage with parents, adapt lessons to the local context, and advocate for student wellbeing.

In Guinea-Bissau, Fatuma trained at the ADPP Vocational School in Bissorã and became a solar electrician, a role typically dominated by men. Today, she is not only lighting homes but also lighting a path for young girls in her community. Her story reflects the value of education that is both practical and anchored in community relevance.

In Ecuador’s El Empalme region, farming communities are rethinking agriculture in the face of worsening climate impacts. Through our projects, smallholder farmers are moving from monoculture to diversified, organic production. This approach is not just good for the soil; it is also good for local economies and for women’s leadership.

While the Farmers’ Clubs are predominantly female, they are inclusive spaces where both women and men experiment with new techniques, co-lead cooperatives, and share knowledge. Climate change may be a global issue. Yet these hyper-local adaptations show how traditional knowledge, when combined with training and support, can keep communities one step ahead.

We are living in a time of global uncertainty. Funding flows are changing, and priorities are being redrawn. However, if 2024 has taught us anything, it is this: communities know what they need. They are already acting. And when they are supported, the results are powerful.

It remains a smart investment to continue backing grassroots agency. The challenges of our time, from disease to inequality to climate disruption, cannot be solved from the top down. They must be tackled alongside the people most affected.

That is what Humana People to People has always done. And as the world continues to change, that is what we will continue to do.