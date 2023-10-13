Since the debut of Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel, Lessons In Chemistry, fans have been desperate for it to be adapted into a TV series.

Apple TV+ has finally done the job, turning the science-based book into a new drama, with Oscar-winning Marvel star Brie Larson taking on the leading role of Elizabeth Zott.

The beloved novel garnered a major audience when it was released in 2022, thanks to its strong feminist themes, innovative plot and compelling messages of never giving up on your dreams.

As the first instalments of the eight-part series arrive on the streaming platform, here’s everything you need to know about Lessons In Chemistry…

What is the Lessons In Chemistry plot about?

For those of you who haven’t made this book your entire personality (yet!), Lessons In Chemistry is set in the 1950s. Keen scientist Elizabeth Zott dreams of being a chemist, but her dreams are dashed due to widespread sexism in the industry.

Brie Larson in character as Elizabeth Zott

Ultimately, she’s fired from the lab, and believes she might have to give up on her ambitions altogether. But Elizabeth will not be deterred.

When she is offered the role of a TV chef on a cooking show, Supper At Six, she begins to put her scientific skills to good use in the kitchen. Though she does teach other women to make a mean lasagne, Elizabeth also encourages her female viewers to pursue their dream careers, and fight against the limitations the patriarchy has put on their lives and careers.

Who is in the cast of Lessons In Chemistry?

Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman

Alongside the Captain Marvel star in the lead role, the cast features How To Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloane, Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans and The Flight Attendant’s Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask.

The ensemble is completed by Kevin Sussman as Walter, Alice Halsey as Madeline Evans Zott, Patrick Walker as Wakely, Thomas Mann as Boryweitz, Beau Bridges as Wilson, Ashley Monique Clark as Martha Wakeley and Derek Cecil as Dr. Robert Donatti.

Aja Naomi King was previously best known for her role in How To Get Away With Murder

When is Lessons In Chemistry released?

The first two episodes of Lessons in Chemistry are available to watch now on Apple TV+, as of Friday, 13 October.

After that, new instalments will arrive on the streaming platform every Friday until 24 November. There are eight episodes in total.

Brie Larson takes the lead in Apple’s new drama

Is there a trailer?

If we didn’t already have high hopes for the series, we were sold when the trailer dropped (particularly as it was accompanied by a section of Harry Styles Sign Of The Times.