Hello and welcome to another segment of Potato Hacker, where we bring you our favourite recipes from the worldwide interweb. Okay, this isn’t a legit segment, but it may as well be given the amount we are obsessed with potatoes here at Lifehacker. Our latest infatuation is with these mini cheese and bacon potato stacks that make for a mouthwatering snack.

This recipe comes from TikTok, as all good recipes do, this time from user Chris Collins aka @dontgobaconmyheart_ (10/10 username).

This recipe is basically a snack spin on potato gratin, layering slices of taters with cheese and bacon pieces to create a crunchy, baked, savoury stack.

Here’s what you’ll need:

9 thin slices of Bacon

1-1.2kg Baking Potatoes

240ml Double/Heavy Cream

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1 knob of Butter, to grease tray

100 – 120g Gruyere, finely grated (sub Cheddar)

Finely diced Fresh Chives, to garnish (optional)

Accessories-wise, you’ll also need a muffin tray to build your cheese and bacon potato stacks.

And here’s how you make it as per the TikTok video. You can also find a more detailed method in the description of the video:

The trickiest part of this recipe seems to be getting the potato slices to the right size and shape to stack nicely in your muffin tray. For this, Collins recommends choosing potatoes that are long and thin enough that they can be sliced without having to cut away too much excess. He also recommends using Maris Pipers/Russets as their floury texture will be easier to stack.

According to Collins, these cheese and bacon potato stacks are “outrageously delicious” and judging by that video, which currently has 4.3 million views and counting, it’s hard to disagree.

Once you’re done with that recipe, don’t forget to check out some of our other hacks, like these Vegemite roast potatoes and a garlic recipe that is to die for.