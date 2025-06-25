As we venture into the great outdoors this summer, it’s important to prioritize our well-being by not exposing ourselves to potentially hazardous chemical products. However, if there’s anything that can take away from the joy of a glorious summer, it’s those buzzing, biting, and sometimes disease-spreading insects! Bug protection is needed in most regions of the country for most summer months, so let’s explore some safer repellents that can keep those pesky bugs at bay.

But first, here are a few ways to reduce the use of bug sprays:

Adjust your outdoor timing: When it comes to mosquitoes, timing is key. Avoid going outdoors 30 minutes before and after dawn and dusk, when these little bloodsuckers are most active. By avoiding these times, you can significantly reduce your chances of becoming a bug buffet.

Cover up with light-coloured clothing: Mosquitoes are more attracted to dark colours. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants, and tuck your pants into your socks if you’re walking through long grass to block ticks’ access to your yummy ankles.

Invest in some gear: Investing in a bug jacket can provide you with an extra layer of protection. These lightweight jackets are designed to keep bugs at a distance while allowing you to enjoy your outdoor adventures in peace. If you’re camping, sleeping in mosquito netting can help ensure a good night’s sleep (and peace of mind!).

Use bug spray wisely

While there are less-toxic repellent products that you can use, there are times where insect repellents containing DEET, Picardin and IR3535 may be necessary to ward off mosquitoes that can carry West Nile virus and ticks that spread Lyme disease—both of which can have very serious health effects. The good news is there are ways to reduce the risk while benefiting from these chemicals’ protection:

Stay away from aerosol sprays in pressurized containers, which pose an inhalation risk and can be less effective for ensuring coverage.

Apply bug spray outside, or in a well-ventilated area.

Don’t bother with bug zappers, treated wristbands, sound-emitting devices, and candles, which are less effective .

Wash your hands after applying repellents to avoid ingestion, and wash the products off skin at the end of the day.

Embrace the power of nature: Encouraging beneficial birds and insects such as dragonflies can help reduce pests, and planting natural bug-repellent plants like marigolds, basil, and rosemary around your outdoor space can help deter bugs naturally.