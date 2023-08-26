The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

There are plenty of reasons why the Fortnite battle pass has been such a successful concept–it’s a lot of stuff for not much money, FOMO, etc. But for me, as a collector, I appreciate that many of the highest-quality skins in Fortnite come from battle passes. Not every battle pass skin is a banger, of course–no pass has ever had a perfect record, and that includes the pass for Chapter 4 Season 4.

But while they aren’t all home run hitters this time out, there’s plenty to love in this battle pass. The emotes that are included are probably the best group of battle pass emotes in this chapter, and oddly enough we’ve got a really great group of contrails, as well.

At a glance, this battle pass is rather low-key. There’s no broad appeal collaboration here, with TikToker Khaby Lame and Star Wars TV character Ahsoka serving very specific demographic targets while being vaguely offputting for everyone else, at least in the abstract. Neither of them is part of the collective consciousness in even remotely the same sort of way that, say, Darth Vader or Spider-Man are. But the quality of most of the skins in this pass, including those collabs, is so high that it ends up being pretty hard to hate them. Well, most of them, anyway. There’s certainly one skin in this group that I outright dislike–but all the rest have serious potential.

Let’s not waste any more of your or my time musing in the introduction. Let’s pass some judgment.