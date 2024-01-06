Letterboxd released their annual “Year In Review” feature where they compile the stats from their millions of users for the past 12 months in a nice cinematic wrap-up — and this year’s big winner was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The sequel to 2018’s award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the site’s top-rated (fiction) film of 2023. (Technically Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce had a higher score — 4.6 to 4.5 — so I assume Letterboxd only considered fiction films for this specific ranking.) The rest of Letterboxd’s top 10 of the year:

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Holdovers

Monster Godzilla Minus One

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Perfect Days

Letterboxd’s Year in Review also reveals the highest rated titles in a variety of genres (Poor Things was the #1 comedy; Oppenheimer the #1 drama, and so on), along with the most “popular” film (Barbie), the highest-rated documentary (20 Days in Mariupol) the highest-rated directorial debut (Past Lives) and more. It also includes some incredible stats — like the fact that users watched 506 million movies last year, and left 58 million reviews on the site in 2023 alone.

If you keep reading you’ll also learn the most divisive movie of the year (Nefarious), the lowest-rated most-loved film (Five Nights at Freddy’s), and the most rewatched title of 2023 (Barbie). Plus, you’ll discover the most-anticipated 2024 film on Letterboxd: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

You can read Letterboxd’s full Year in Review here. It’s always a fun feature to browse through ever year around this time.