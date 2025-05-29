Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Eighty-three percent of smartphone users found product images to be “extremely” influential when deciding whether or not to make a purchase, according to data from eMarketer. Hiring professional producers, photographers, and editors can cause a substantial dent in your bottom line, but it’s not actually necessary to get professional-looking photos.

A more intuitive alternative to Photoshop, the AI-powered Luminar Neo can transform regular photos into professional shots. This bundle includes everything you need to get started, including lifetime access to the software for Mac or PC, video courses, and additional preset packs for only $89.99.

From social media posts to PDP images, editing is a breeze within Luminar Neo’s platform. The bundle includes 10 video tutorials, but the simple interface and advanced AI features are easy to learn just by clicking around. Whether you want to remove unwanted objects from the background, enhance the quality of the photo, or adjust lighting, colors, or contrast, it’s lightning fast. You can even create and save your own presets that you can apply across a multitude of images for a consistent Instagram feed or Shopify storefront.

You could be paying at least $29.99 per month for Photoshop and dealing with a lengthy learning curve, or you can harness the power of AI.

Save 86% and grab Luminar Neo at its lowest ever price of $89.99 (reg. $682) and create beautiful imagery for your business without breaking the bank.

StackSocial prices subject to change.