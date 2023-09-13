Dubai, UAE, September 12th, 2023, Chainwire

Unveiling a new era in cryptocurrency trading, LeveX brings to the fore an unprecedented integration of social trading into its platform, fostering a vibrant and connected trading community. Beyond this landmark feature, LeveX also offers a plethora of innovations, enhancing the trading experience like never before.

LeveX: A Leading Edge in Cryptocurrency Exchanges

At its heart, LeveX presents itself as a superior cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides a robust, fast, and efficient interface for trading. Users have access to a wide array of spot and derivatives pairs, including prominent ones like BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and LTCUSDT among others, creating an ample scope for diverse trading opportunities. Coupled with professional perpetual contracts offering up to 100x leverage, LeveX stands on par, if not ahead, of other leading exchanges in the crypto landscape.

However, what sets LeveX apart is its pioneering leap beyond the conventional trading experience. The platform does not merely match industry standards but goes beyond to provide additional, unprecedented features. These unique offerings bridge the gap between trading and community engagement, leading to its next innovative feature: Social Trading.

Social Trading Reimagined: Trading, Sharing, and Thriving Together

LeveX introduces a revolutionary social content feed directly integrated into users’ dashboards, akin to Twitter, yet optimized for the crypto trading ecosystem:

Transparent Trading Posts: Influential Traders can share detailed transaction information, such as pairs traded, quantity, direction, price, and date. Media, videos, and specific trade IDs are shareable for seamless follower interaction.

Custom Tournaments: Both platform-wide and exclusive tournaments created by Top Traders for their followers, with incredible prize pools.

Custom Funds Creation: Leading traders can curate specific altcoin funds, allowing followers to view details and invest directly.

Native Analytics Tools: LeveX plans to introduce analytics and data within the platform to provide equal knowledge and access for all users.

Trader-Influenced Platform Choices: Recognizing the invaluable insights and preferences of its user base, LeveX has integrated a voting system tied to trading volume. Users earn voting power proportionate to their trading activity, allowing them a say in pivotal decisions of the platform. Whether it’s casting a vote for the next cryptocurrency to be listed, suggesting novel trading tools, or recommending feature implementations, traders can actively shape their LeveX experience, reinforcing the community-centric approach of the platform.

The innovation of LeveX’s social trading stems from the seamless integration of its unique features. This distinct platform eliminates the prevalent fragmentation in the crypto trading community. It no longer requires prominent traders to maintain a presence across various platforms, creating a centralized hub for them to grow their following, share their insights, and directly engage with their followers through custom tournaments and funds.

For users, this cohesiveness amplifies their trading experience as they are equipped with more information and choices than ever before. It’s as simple as logging in to see what their trusted veteran trader is doing, copying a trade, or joining a fund or tournament — all in real time. Plus, the forthcoming analytics tools, typically available through separate subscriptions, will now be integrated into the platform and accessible for free.

The cumulative effect of these innovations is a robust and inclusive platform that harmonizes social interactions and trading activities. LeveX thus provides a stronger edge and enhanced opportunities to its users, cultivating an environment where everyone has a chance to thrive.

The LeveX VIP System and Pioneer Phase Campaign

Distinguishing itself from the industry norm, LeveX offers a VIP System with an unprecedented 25 levels of exclusive rewards, allowing traders of all volumes to reap substantial benefits. The perks culminate at VIP25, where spot fees are waived entirely, and traders have the chance to win up to $500,000 in a lucky draw.

In conjunction with the VIP system, LeveX is planning a Pioneer Phase Campaign for the platform’s inaugural period. The campaign will consist of multiple rewarding events that encourage and allow users to trade, test, and report feedback, generously rewarding these inaugural platform pioneers with a total of $90,000 for their contributions.

Top Traders: A Volume-Based Leaderboard with a reward pool of $30,000 USDT, incentivizing active traders and harnessing the energy of competition to refine the platform’s robustness. Feedback Champions: An interactive program inviting users to share invaluable feedback, with a chance to partake in a $10,000 USDT lucky draw prize pool. This embodies their belief in co-creation, valuing the insights from those they serve. Bug Bounty Hunters: A reward initiative with a pool of $50,000 USDT, targeting different aspects like Spot trading, perpetuals trading, and more. It exemplifies the commitment to excellence and trust in the community to help achieve it.

Whether it’s through active trading, providing valuable feedback, or identifying system bugs, LeveX recognizes and rewards the combined efforts that go into refining its platform. This initiative is a testament to LeveX’s core vision: creating a collaborative trading ecosystem, where innovation is fueled by collective insights and effort. The final systems that will enable this campaign are under development, but users should keep a keen eye on all channels for the eventual announcements.

Users are welcome to become a part of a thriving community and register now at: https://levex.com/en/register

About LeveX

LeveX is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange designed to empower every trader. The platform brings together state-of-the-art trading tools, game-changing social trading features, and an unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and inclusivity. Born out of the frustrations experienced by traders on traditional platforms, LeveX redefines the crypto trading landscape by prioritizing user needs and bridging the information gap between professionals and everyday traders. With a strong community focus, LeveX fosters an environment “Where Traders Thrive Together,” delivering an unmatched crypto trading experience that puts traders first.

