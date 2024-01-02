Last June, Lewis Capaldi announced that he’d be taking a break from touring as he learned to live with Tourettes and anxiety, following a struggle with parts of his set at Glastonbury.

The much-loved singer received wide support and praise from fans and critics alike and said at the time: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

Adding, “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

The “Someone You Loved” singer stayed relatively quiet on social media until New Year’s Eve when he finally gave a long-awaited update on X (formerly Twitter).

Lewis Capaldi health update

In the update, Lewis shared that taking time off has given him time to work with “incredible professionals” that have helped him learn more about Tourettes and how to cope with that and his anxiety issues, adding that he’s noticed a “marked improvement” since he took time off six months ago.

He added that the support that he received was “like nothing I’ve ever experienced” and assures fans that it has made him more excited than ever to return to doing what he loves.

He then went on to discuss his second album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavily Sent” and said, “it’s mind blowing to see the songs on this album still resonating with so many of you despite the fact that I’ve not been out there promoting it or touring, it means the world to me”.

Finally, the artist announced that an extended edition of the album has been released with five extra songs.

When it comes to his touring career, though, Lewis is still taking some time to recuperate. He said, “I’m going to continue to take some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life.”