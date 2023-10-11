No matter what happens for Lexi Thompson at this week’s PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, her drive off the first tee will make it a win in the eyes of some of her fellow competitors.

Key points: Thompson finished one stroke off the lead at last year’s Women’s PGA Championship

Thompson finished one stroke off the lead at last year’s Women’s PGA Championship She won her only major back in 2014

She won her only major back in 2014 Thompson is aiming to become the first woman in almost 80 years to make the cut in a men’s tournament

Thompson will be the seventh woman to compete on the men’s PGA Tour, when she participates in the third event of the FedEx Cup Fall series.

It is the first appearance for an LPGA player since Brittany Lincicome in the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

“If I can inspire one individual, I would feel like I’m making progress,” she said.

“Of course, yes, I want to play good. That’s a whole other story. There is more to life than performing well. That’s what I want, to inspire others.

“We’ll see where the golf takes me. I know I’ve played well the last few weeks, and just take one shot at a time. Whatever happens, it’s a blessing to be here.”

Do you have a story idea about women in sport? Email us [email protected]

PGA Tour member Luke List said, “it’s everything”, when asked what Thompson’s participation means to young females looking up to her as a role model.

List, who has a young daughter, said it was “phenomenal” that young girls, especially those who play golf, could see somebody open new doors.

“I think that there is much room for growth in the women’s game, and continued in our game, too,” said List, the winner of last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Women on the PGA Tour Babe Zaharias (1935-46)

Babe Zaharias (1935-46) Shirley Spork (1952)

Shirley Spork (1952) Annika Sorenstam (2003)

Annika Sorenstam (2003) Suzy Whaley (2003)

Suzy Whaley (2003) Michelle Wie* (2004-08)

Michelle Wie* (2004-08) Brittany Lincicome (2018)

Brittany Lincicome (2018) Lexi Thompson (2023) * She was only 14 years old in her first

“But for them, just having that opportunity to — on the biggest stage — show their skills, even her just teeing it up is a success without whatever she shoots.”

Thompson has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2019 but only missed out on last year’s Women’s PGA Championship by one stroke and played well as a member of the United States’ Solheim Cup team last month at Spain, where the United States and Europe finished tied 14-14 and Europe retained the trophy.

“I know she will handle it well,” List said.

“Just crossing those barriers is really important and I think that just the tournament being progressive, and giving her the opportunity, is really cool.”

Thompson, who won her only major in 2014, will be aiming to become the first woman since Babe Zaharias in 1945 to make the 36-hole cut in a men’s tournament.

Sports content to make you think… or allow you not to. A newsletter delivered each Friday.

Reuters