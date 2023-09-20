Lexus, the luxury brand owned by Toyota, will unveil a concept car at next month’s Japan Mobility Show that will preview the company’s next-generation EV which will adopt a modular body structure, as well as an updated battery that’s reportedly capable of offering more than 497 miles of range on a full charge.

The Nippon marque, which currently makes just one EV in the form of the RZ, says that the first of its next-gen all-electric vehicles will debut in 2026 and will benefit from a drastically changed production method and a completely renewed software platform, as it charges forward with its plan to become carbon-neutral.

The Japanese brand didn’t offer any other details about its upcoming concept, but the news comes just one day after parent company Toyota showcased its modular structure for EVs and less than a week after the announcement that 2026-bound lithium-ion battery-powered cars will have a maximum range of over 497 miles (800 kilometers) on a full charge, all while costing around 20 percent less than the packs made for the Toyota bZ4X which rides on the same platform as the Lexus RZ.

Furthermore, Toyota said that the fast charge time will be reduced to approximately 20 minutes for a 10 to 80 percent top-up, while a cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) version will enable a driving range of over 372 miles (600 km) all while costing 40 percent less than the pack that’s currently fitted to the bZ4X.

Regarding the modular body structure, Toyota showed a picture of a three-part structure which includes the electric motor, suspension, and steering in the front module, the battery pack in the middle section, and a second electric motor and suspension setup in the rear module. This approach, which also uses the company’s new giga-casting elements, “reduces processes and increases productivity.”

We expect Lexus-branded EVs to adopt the same manufacturing strategy, as well as the planned solid-state batteries that are slated to arrive in 2027 as a first-gen product that will enable a driving range of more than 621 miles (1,000 km) and top-up from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes.