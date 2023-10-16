The League One fixture between Leyton Orient and Lincoln City, abandoned because of a medical emergency in the crowd, will be replayed in full.
The game on 3 October, was stopped in the 84th minute with Orient leading 1-0, as fan Derek Reynolds was treated on the side of the pitch.
Medics could not save the 74-year-old, a lifelong Orient fan who managed their public address system in the 1990s.
No new date has yet been given for the fixture at Brisbane Road.
A group of around 20 Orient fans came onto the pitch to bring attention to the officials about what was happening in the stand.
The match was abandoned at 22:25 BST on the night, almost an hour after play had been halted.
But in a meeting of the EFL board, it was agreed that replaying the game in full was the only solution.