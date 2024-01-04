



LG Display, a manufacturer that makes and sells displays to other companies, is showing off a new OLED display that could soon appear in high-end gaming monitors. At 27 inches, this 1440p panel pairs a speedy 0.03ms response time with a 480Hz refresh rate — making it the fastest in OLED displays so far.

LG’s new screen is even better than the one in the 32-inch OLED “Dual-Hz” gaming monitor (32GS95UE) it announced in December. While this monitor similarly offers a refresh rate of up to 480Hz, you have to toggle the display down to 1080p to take advantage of that speed.

It also puts LG Display on track to compete with the panel recently announced by Samsung’s display arm, which offers a slightly lower 360Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution. Samsung has already adopted the panel for its new 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor, and it looks like MSI and Dell may be using it in forthcoming monitors as well.

LG Display says the panel comes with the company’s “META Technology,” a feature that’s supposed to offer better brightness and wider viewing angles. The company also claims it emits the “lowest level of blue light in the industry.” It’s still too early to know whether any gaming companies will adopt LG Display’s new panel. LG Display plans on releasing its 27-inch OLED 480Hz panel during the first half of this year and will show off “its full lineup” of OLED gaming displays during CES 2024, which range from 27 to 45 inches.

With two of the biggest display makers developing OLED panels that prioritize high refresh rates, it’s a sign we’re going to see a lot more gaming monitors using the technology soon.





