





Liam Neeson had some harsh words for Star Wars fans and the franchise’s creative decisions in a recent interview with Conan O’Brien.

Appearing on the comedian’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast (recorded prior to the SAG/AFTRA strikes) to promote his new thriller Retribution, Neeson reflected on his time playing Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999’s Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

“I mean, it is a cult,” the actor said in response to a question about fans. He told O’Brien those who approach him are often so immature, he mistakes their body language for children. “Occasionally there’s kids after a Star Wars autograph, and I don’t want to give autographs at the airport. Oh but it’s not the kid, it’s the grandfather, there he is—or the dad. They become 11 year olds.”

Neeson also said the amount of content has—in his opinion—gotten out of control. “There’s so many movies and spinoffs now, I think [they’re] diluting the whole thing. That’s my personal thing,” he said.

Despite appearing in a brief cameo on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the Taken star also opined on a February episode of Watch What Happens Live! that the plethora of spin-offs and sequels have “taken away the mystery and the magic” away from Star Wars “in a weird way.”

Later in Neeson’s interview with O’Brien, he admitted to struggling with the extensive special effects in Phantom Menace, many of which were added after filming. He recalled an instance where he and Obi-Wan-actor Ewan McGregor were chewed out by series mastermind George Lucas for inadvertently inserting their own sound effects. “The first time we actually had to use the lightsaber to start a little fight, we both automatically [made the noises],” Neeson laughed. “George said, ‘Let’s cut there. Boys, we can add that in later.’”

Retribution is currently in theaters. You can watch an extended clip from Neeson and O’Brien’s conversation below.