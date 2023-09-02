Eubank keeps calm head

Chris Eubank Jr insists Liam Smith has not got in his head as he prepares to try and avenge his defeat to the Liverpudlian earlier this year.

He said: Liam was trying to get under my skin. Talking about which shots he wants to hit me with , what shots I want to get hit with, which shot was a fluke when I got stopped and what he’s going to do to me.

“He’s trying to get in my head but he doesn’t understand how thick this skin is over my bones. It’s been through too much.

“You can’t talk yourself into changing what’s going to happen or changing my mind, mindset or my mentality. You’re not going to get me angry.

“It doesn’t bother me. I’m not bothered about Liam Smith, I’m worried about Chris Eubank Jr.”