Ottawa has also promised to spend at least 5 per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2035, a commitment that will require a massive financial infusion. That will mean hefty investments in military equipment, likely including new fighter jets, investing in the defence industry, and spending on infrastructure such as airports, ports, telecom networks and emergency systems that can serve both defence and civilian needs. Those infrastructure investments are expected to account for about 30 per cent of the five per cent commitment.