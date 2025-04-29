While the Liberals have won government, the CBC Decision Desk has not yet projected whether Prime Minister Mark Carney will lead a minority or a majority government because a handful of races across the country still have outstanding votes to be counted.

Elections Canada said a particularly high turnout, combined with an increase in the number of people voting by mail (special ballot) and in advance polls, means officials need more time to complete the count.

The agency halted its count at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday before resuming in front of witnesses later Tuesday morning. It says preliminary results are expected later in the day.

CBC’s Decision Desk said about a dozen races across the country remain in play and could be impacted by the results of the special ballot and advance poll counts.

These tight races are all in ridings where the Liberals are currently in second place.

Last night, the Liberals went from 163 projected seats to 168 as advance and special ballots were counted, in some cases erasing deficits of several hundred or even 1,000 votes — so races currently showing a Conservative, Bloc or NDP lead could still flip.