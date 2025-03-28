A Liberal candidate running for re-election in a battleground GTA riding is apologizing after suggesting people attempt to claim a Chinese bounty on a local Conservative candidate.

Paul Chiang — the Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville — suggested during a local Chinese-language media news conference in January that people should claim the bounty on Joe Tay — currently running for the Conservatives in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North.

“To everyone here, you can claim the one-million-dollar bounty if you bring him to Toronto’s Chinese consulate,” Chiang said, according to the Toronto Association for Democracy in China (TADC).

Chiang hasn’t denied making the comments and issued an apology in a social media post Friday.

“The comments I made were deplorable and a complete lapse of judgment on the seriousness of the matter,” Chiang, a former police officer, wrote on X.

“I sincerely apologize and deeply regret my comments.”

In December, Hong Kong police put out a bounty and arrest warrant for Tay — worth $1 million HK, roughly $184,000 — and other China democracy advocates. Tay is a co-founder of Canada-based NGO HongKonger Station.

The warrants are largely seen as the Hong Kong government targeting vocal critics based abroad. At the time, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly denounced the bounties.

“This attempt by Hong Kong authorities to conduct transnational repression abroad, including by issuing threats, intimidation or coercion against Canadians or those in Canada, will not be tolerated,” she said in a statement in December.

Cheuk Kwan, co-chair of the TADC, called Chiang’s comments “shocking.”

“Mr. Chiang openly encouraged people to assist in China interference and transnational repression,” Kwan said in a statement. “Rather than protecting Canadians, he betrayed them and jeopardized their safety.”

Conservatives call on Liberals to drop Chiang

Tay couldn’t be reached for comment. But he reposted a social media statement from fellow Conservative Michael Chong, who called Chiang’s comments “outrageous.”

“This expression of support for the [Chinese government’s] illegal and unjust bounty on a Canadian citizen is disturbing, particularly to the countless Canadians of Chinese descent who have been targeted and harassed by the communist regime,” Chong wrote on X.

Chong called on the Liberals to revoke Chiang’s candidacy.

CBC News reached out to the Liberal campaign for comment but has yet to receive a response.