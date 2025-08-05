Backbase and Libyan Islamic Bank go live with a seamless new platform, bringing digital-first banking to Libyan customers.

TRIPOLI, Libya, 5 August 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Backbase, the global leader in AI-powered banking technology, today announced the recent successful platform launch of Libyan Islamic Bank (LIB), one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions. This achievement represents Backbase’s first platform launch in Libya, underscoring its commitment to expanding state-of-the-art, customer-centric banking across North Africa.

From ambition to impact

As a digitally focused bank, LIB set out to differentiate itself through an experience-led approach to banking. In collaboration with Backbase, the bank laid the groundwork for a customer-first operating model that is built for speed, flexibility, and long-term relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

Mohamed Almabrok, Digital Banking Platform Project Manager, Libyan Islamic Bank, expressed his enthusiasm: “This is a proud moment for us. With Backbase, we are transforming banking for our customers, bringing financial services closer to them with the convenience, security, and accessibility of world-class digital banking.”

A redesigned experience for everyday banking

The new mobile app offers a more intuitive way for customers to manage their finances, with features such as:

Secure logins and real-time transaction tracking

Internal transfers and in-app messaging

Personalized servicing and customer self-service capabilities

Instant payments and ATM/branch locator functionality

A clean, user-friendly interface designed for daily use

As part of the launch, LIB also became one of the first banks in the country to integrate with LYPAY, the Central Bank of Libya’s instant payment service. This showcases the agility of the platform in meeting new regulatory and infrastructure demands.

“The successful launch of Libyan Islamic Bank’s digital platform is setting new standards for digital-first experiences,” said Aymen Daoud, Regional Vice President for Africa at Backbase. “It reflects the bank’s ability to lead and evolve in Libya’s rapidly changing financial sector.”

Local knowledge, global technology

The go-live was delivered through a close collaboration between Backbase and regional implementation partner OneTech Business Solutions. OTBS played a vital role in aligning the deployment with LIB’s specific needs and Libya’s regulatory environment, helping ensure speed, stability, and long-term scalability.

“This project shows what’s possible when global technology meets local execution,” said Atef Loukil, Deputy CEO and Head of Digital Factory at OneTech Business Solutions. “Working closely with Backbase and Libyan Islamic Bank, we ensured a seamless deployment that reflects the realities of the Libyan market. It’s a strong example of how partnership drives real digital transformation.”

Built for what comes next

This launch represents the first phase of LIB’s longer-term digital transformation roadmap. With a strong digital foundation now in place, the bank is positioned to respond to evolving customer expectations and continue modernizing its services at scale.

Backbase’s successful entry into Libya also marks a strategic expansion point in North Africa. The company remains committed to helping banks of all sizes modernize at speed, through adaptive technology, regulatory alignment, and seamless customer experiences, all powered by its AI-powered Banking Platform.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to put bankers back in the driver’s seat — fully equipped to lead the AI revolution and unlock remarkable growth and efficiency. At the heart of this mission is the world’s first AI-powered Banking Platform, unifying all servicing and sales journeys into an integrated suite. With Backbase, banks modernize their operations across every line of business — from Retail and SME to Commercial, Private Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recognized as a category leader by Forrester, Gartner, Celent, and IDC, Backbase powers the digital and AI transformations of over 150 financial institutions worldwide. See some of their stories here.

Founded in 2003 in Amsterdam, Backbase is a global private fintech company with regional headquarters in Atlanta and Singapore, and offices across London, Sydney, Toronto, Dubai, Kraków, Cardiff, Hyderabad, and Mexico City.

About Libyan Islamic Bank

Libyan Islamic Bank, is an Islamic financial institution based in Libya with a capital of 500 million Libyan dinars, established since 2017. Operating in line with the provisions and legislations of Islamic Sharia, the bank primarily focuses on retail and corporate segments, striving to provide services that adhere to the highest standards of Islamic banking. For more information, visit https://www.lib.com.ly/

About Onetech Business Solutions

OneTech Business Solutions (OTBS) is one of the leading IT and telecom integrators in Tunisia, with over 30 years of experience serving enterprise and financial clients. OTBS has built a strong reputation for delivering high-value, integrated technology solutions—from network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and datacenter systems to unified communications and enterprise collaboration.

In recent years, OTBS has expanded its expertise into software and digital services, with a particular focus on the financial sector. We support banks across EMEA in their digital transformation through the delivery of robust digital banking platforms. Our teams bring proven expertise in integrating with core banking systems, implementing omnichannel, customer-centric journeys, and ensuring compliance with local financial regulations. As a certified integration partner of Backbase, we deliver scalable and secure solutions tailored to each client’s strategic goals.

This unique positioning enables banks to offer secure, innovative, and user-centric financial services to their customers—accelerating their digital transformation with confidence.

www.onetech-bs.com

