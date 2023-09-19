Though it’s difficult to “tank” your way through Lies of P, Path of the Sweeper comes closest to allowing you to achieve that basic concept.

Thanks to its exceptionally high starting Vitality, Capacity, and Motivity, the Path of the Sweeper allows you to start the game with unrivaled raw attack power, carrying capacity, and health. The Sweeper’s slow, but powerful, starting weapon can also effectively one-shot most lesser enemies in the early parts of the game.

All of that is lovely, though I cannot overstate just how slow this style of play can be. Missing one of those big hits can be a big deal. While you may be able to take more hits with this style, this is not the kind of game where you’ll want to stand there and just eat incoming damage. That makes this a very risk/reward-focused playstyle.

What Is The Best Combat Style In Lies of P?

While all of Lies of P’s combat styles are viable, Path of the Bastard is the best starting combat style for the majority of players.

Why? Well, generally speaking, agility and escapability are more important than raw power in Lies of P. You’re going to want to be nimble in this game, despite the fact that blocks tend to be more valuable than dodges. Besides, a perfectly timed block in this game will only cost you Stamina, whereas standard and missed blocks will cost you HP.

And that is the biggest reason why you should start with the Path of the Bastard. That path starts you off with 134 total Stamina, which is 25 more Stamina points than the next closest option will have access to. That’s not only one of the more significant stating stat gaps in the game, but Stamina is one stat that most Lies of P players will want an abundance of regardless of how they choose to experience the rest of the game. Comparatively, it’s slightly easier to raise your attack power and defenses through the gear you’ll be crafting and equipping anyway.