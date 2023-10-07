It sounds like the Bloodborne-like, dark Pinocchio fantasy Lies of P might have DLC on the horizon, according to a recent job posting.

X (formerly Twitter) user Okami Games first pointed out the listing earlier today, which is from a post on the company’s official job board. The post itself is in Korean, but IGN has confirmed that the listing is for a quest planner role for a Lies of P DLC, with one of the bullet points on the listing directly stating that the DLC is in development. IGN has reached out to Neowiz for comment on the listing.

While it’s not immediately obvious from the listing what such DLC might entail, there’s one major theory fans have based off the game’s post credits scene. We’re about to discuss it below, so if you’re avoiding spoilers for the ending of Lies of P, don’t read on:

The post-credits scene of Lies of P teases an absolutely wild swing of a new character: Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. After some dialogue from Paracelsus discussing the events of the game, he concludes with an ominous line: “I will find her, for sure. Another key of ours: Dorothy.”

We then see just the legs of what appears to be a young girl walking along a yellow brick road, red shoes and all, humming innocently. It’s not too big a leap to suggest this scene was teasing the next chapter in the world of Lies of P, but we’re still not sure if Dorothy will be relegated to DLC, or if she’s part of a sequel that the DLC will tee up for us. Could we be on the cusp of seeing a whole universe of public domain fantasy characters team up?

We gave Lies of P an 8/10 at launch, saying that it “might not branch out particularly far from its soulslike inspiration, but like a marionette controlled by a skilled puppet master, it plays the part extremely well in a wonderfully dark fantasy world.” If by chance you bounced off of it at launch due to the Souls-like difficulty, consider jumping back in – patch 1.2 made the game notably easier.

Rebekah Valentine is a senior reporter for IGN. Got a story tip? Send it to [email protected].